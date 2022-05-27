The Pride celebration also features video messages from 44th U.S. President Barack Obama, Chelsea Clinton, Adam Lambert, Rufus Wainwright, Duncan Crabtree-Evelyn, Billy Porter, Conchita Wurst, Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black, and more

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pride Live, a social advocacy and community engagement organization for the LGBTQ+ community, today announced GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Kesha as the headline performer for Stonewall Day 2022. The legendary Pride event will take place on Friday, June 24, outside of the Stonewall Inn in New York City. Launched in 2018, Stonewall Day is a national day of awareness to commemorate the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots.

Kesha to Headline Stonewall Day, Hosted by Pride Live with Support from Google on June 24 in New York City (PRNewswire)

"I am so honored to be a part of this historic event," said Kesha. "As a forever advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, I'm excited to embark on this monumental occasion with my friends at Pride Live and perform for Stonewall Day. Stonewall is a special place for the queer community, and I cannot wait to honor and celebrate how far we have come while standing in the conviction that the fight for equality in this country is ever upon us, and I will never back down. Come dance with me!"

"We're thrilled to have Kesha headline this year's event and be a part of LGBTQ+ history," said Ann Marie Gothard, Pride Live Board President. "She has used her platform as an artist to consistently advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, and her music inspires people with messages of hope, triumph, and determination, which aligns with Pride Live's mission to accelerate LGBTQ+ awareness and support."

Sponsored by Google, the event will feature performances by Betty, Mila Jam, and Shea Diamond and choreography by Stonewall Day Creative Director Kellen Stancil. Video messages will be played throughout the event from supporters, including 44th U.S. President Barack Obama, writer and global health advocate Chelsea Clinton, musician Adam Lambert, musician Rufus Wainwright, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Evelyn, actor Billy Porter, musician and drag queen Conchita Wurst, Olympic diver Tom Daley, and screenwriter Dustin Lance Black. Additional virtual and in-person appearances to be announced.

"We're proud to support Stonewall Day and honor Stonewall's legacy and to celebrate Pride, not just for New York City but for the global LGBTQ community," said William Floyd, Senior Director of Public Policy, Google. "We are excited to invite a global audience to join Stonewall Day and enjoy the amazing lineup of performers and speakers through an exclusive YouTube livestream."

The concert will be free to stream from 1-3PM ET on the Pride Live YouTube channel. For more information on ticketing and the events for Stonewall Day 2022, please follow Pride Live, and the performers' social media channels.

Pride Live has produced Stonewall Day for the last five years, elevating awareness for the Stonewall legacy and the ongoing fight for full LGBTQ+ equality. Stonewall Day Ambassadors have included Andy Cohen, Chelsea Clinton, Angelica Ross, Christian Siriano, Anna Wintour, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Donatella Versace, Dustin Lance Black, George Takei, Madonna and Whoopi Goldberg, among many other influential luminaries. In addition to remarks from Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, Stonewall Day has previously featured a star-studded lineup of performers, including Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Cynthia Erivo, Hayley Kiyoko, Kim Petras and Yungblud. In 2019, Stonewall Day trended 6th globally on social, was voted the #1 Pride event of 2020, and had over 1.3M unique views last year on Twitch.

Join the conversation on social by using the hashtag #StonewallDay and tag Pride Live: Instagram @prideliveofficial; Facebook @PrideLiveOfficial; Twitter @REALPRIDELIVE.

ABOUT PRIDE LIVE

Founded in 2012, Pride Live is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to accelerating awareness and support for the LGBTQ+ community via social advocacy and community engagement to advance the fight for full equality. From working with the most marginalized and underrepresented organizations, to supporting the effort leading up to the declaration of Stonewall National Monument, and to conceptualizing and developing Stonewall Day, a benefit concert to elevate and boost awareness of the Stonewall rebellion and LGBTQ+ activism – Pride Live works in service of the LGBTQ+ community. To learn more about Pride Live visit www.pridelive.org .

ABOUT KESHA

Kesha attracts a diverse, passionate, and socially-engaged global audience who believe in the messages behind her music. Over her career, she has earned 10 Top Ten singles, over a billion views on YouTube, 2 number one albums, 4 number one songs at top 40 radio, and nearly 40 million followers across social media.

Kesha's last album 'High Road' was called a body of work "wise and wild in equal measure" (Billboard), that "electrifies from the inside out" (American Songwriter) and "strikes a believable balance between vulnerability and the bluster she made her name on" (Stereogum). Her previous album 'Rainbow', called "an artistic feat" by Entertainment Weekly and "the best music of her career" by Rolling Stone, earned Kesha the first GRAMMY nominations of her career.

Kesha's ventures outside of music include, an award-winning film, a book, a cruise, a cosmetics line, and her forthcoming paranormal reality show on discovery+ "Conjuring Kesha".

As a songwriter she has penned her own music as well as songs for artists including Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, The Veronicas, and Miley Cyrus. Kesha is an animal rights crusader as the Humane Society International's first Global Ambassador and a passionate advocate for equality, being honored with the 2016 Human Rights Campaign Visibility Award. In 2016 she won Billboard's Women in Music Trailblazer Award and in 2018 she was named one of Time Magazine's Time 100, their list of the most influential people in the world.

