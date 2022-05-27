OSSEO, Wis., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Specialty Laminations ("NASL") announces new brand logo and corporate positioning of, Source Cut Industries and SourceCut West (formerly Haida Industries), and all future acquisitions, as NASL to the building materials marketplace.

North American Specialty Laminations New Brand Positioning

"In support of our vision as the North American leader in differentiated lamination solutions to the building products industry, our new brand mark and tagline "We've got you covered", helps to convey our mission to consistently challenge the status quo, in the development of value-added products and business solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers," states Doug Rende, CEO, NASL. We are pleased to be working with Ganton in our repositioning efforts, as their extensive industry branding and market knowledge has already delivered significant impact. "The NASL brand mark's essence, it's look and feel, represented by complex shapes, facets and metallic colorways suggests their vast capability to handle virtually any lamination challenge." Brian Ganton, Jr., Principal.

In what has historically been a highly fragmented industry segment, NASL is committed to being the single source solution to their customers lamination and fabrication needs. The NASL brand promise is supported by continuing acquisition and greenfield investments expanding our manufacturing footprint, with unique lamination capabilities enabled by over twenty years' experience in serving the door, window, cabinets, case goods and furniture markets, said Zach Wiedenhoeft, COO NASL. These factors, coupled with the breadth of color and design options applied to vinyl, wood, composites, and aluminum substrates, delivers enhanced margin opportunities for our customers, while creating significant efficiencies in inventory management, transportation, and labor. In addition, the NASL Equity Appreciation Program creates an ownership focus for all team members in the delivery of quality and timely service to our customers.

About North American Specialty Laminations

North American Specialty Laminations ("NASL") is a profile wrapping, and specialty manufacturing company serving the Window, Door, Cabinet, Furniture and Architectural Millwork industries. With headquarters in Osseo, WI and production locations serving all U.S. and Canadian regions, NASL is a portfolio company of the Boston based private equity investment firm Building Industry Partners ("BIP").

About Building Industry Partners

Building Industry Partners ("BIP") is the leading private equity investment firm focused on the U.S. building industry. Founded by Matt Ogden in 2008, BIP is headquartered in Boston, with partners across the U.S. The firm is led by Matt and Partners Pat Mascia, Pete Robinson, and Stu Kliman and supported by the firm's Operating Partners. BIP invests its Partners' own capital, as well as that of a number of strategic, like-minded investors, including business leaders and family offices affiliated with the U.S. building industry.

In 2020, BIP redefined its purpose: Build exceptional and enduring businesses, generate world class investment returns, and contribute to elevating the building industry and its workforce through people-focused investment & business principles. Accordingly, BIP is committed to elevating the employee value proposition at its portfolio companies. This will include introducing broad-based employee ownership and supporting programs across future BIP investments in order to better align the interests of shareholders, management, and the broader workforce, to help elevate workforce prosperity and accelerate collective performance and equity value creation. Further, in 2021, BIP established its Center of Excellence, which will support BIP portfolio companies in developing and implementing best practices, foremost in Human Capital Management, in support of the firm's redefined purpose.

BIP remains firmly grounded in its core fundamental investment principles: Unwavering integrity, a people-first approach to business, alignment of long-term interests with partners, respect for the advantages of local, independent, entrepreneurial businesses, deep sector focus, the power of relationships, and a prudent approach to macro, business, and financial risk.

Over the past decade, BIP is proud to have been part of building some of the fastest-growing and most dynamic businesses in the middle-market U.S. building industry: U.S. LBM Holdings, Kodiak Building Partners, United Cabinet Holdings, Rugby Architectural Building Products, Homewood Holdings, and U.S. Fence Solutions Co / Binford Supply. BIP continues to seek opportunities to sponsor the building industry's greatest talent in building exceptional businesses and realizing their entrepreneurial visions.

