Sands China Assembles 2,600 Food Kits for Caritas Macau in First Annual Sands Cares Food Kit Build

More than 200 team member volunteers work together to help address food security issues in Macao

MACAU, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands China team members volunteered to assemble 2,600 food kits Friday for Caritas Macau as part of the Sands Cares Food Kit Build, a global volunteer initiative being held at Las Vegas Sands properties in Macao and Singapore.

Sands China team members gather at Cotai Expo to assemble 2,600 food kits Friday for Caritas Macau as part of the Sands Cares Food Kit Build, a global volunteer initiative held at Las Vegas Sands properties in Macao and Singapore. (PRNewswire)

Dr. Wilfred Wong (left), president of Sands China Ltd., presents a ceremonial cheque to Paul Pun Chi Meng (right), secretary-general of Caritas Macau, representing the MOP 880,000 value of the 2,600 food kits prepared during Friday’s volunteer activity at Cotai Expo. (PRNewswire)

Sands China volunteers work together to build 2,600 food kits for Caritas Macau at Friday’s Sands Cares Food Kit Build at Cotai Expo. (PRNewswire)

The more than 200 volunteers from Sands China, including Sands Cares Ambassadors, gathered at The Venetian® Macao's Cotai Expo to assemble the food kits, which contain a total of 18 food items, including staple foods like oil, rice, milk, macaroni, canned food, biscuits, and others. The completed kits, 24 tons in total, will go to local nongovernmental organisation Caritas Macau, who will distribute them to beneficiaries that include households facing financial difficulties and families affected by pandemic pay cuts. Sands Cares Ambassadors will help deliver some of the kits to households residing in buildings without elevators, which primarily consists of elderly residents.

"This first annual Sands Cares Food Kit Build has brought together our team members and community partners with those at our sister property at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore for a mass effort to get food resources to people in need," said Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd. "It was a great success and a complement to our long-standing community support efforts in Macao. We are pleased to be able to assist the vulnerable amid this challenging time and we are thankful for all of the team members who gave their time and energy to support this valuable initiative and for the collaboration of Caritas Macau."

Addressing food security issues and supporting disadvantaged people are two primary focus areas of the global Sands Cares community engagement programme. In line with these priorities, Sands China decided to partner with Caritas Macau to help alleviate hunger and poverty in Macao for this initiative. Additionally, Sands China is donating surplus bread items to local green enterprise Macau ECOnscious in support of its Macau Community Fridge initiative.

Paul Pun Chi Meng, secretary-general of Caritas Macau, said: "The pandemic has had a severe impact on the income of many families. We are therefore very grateful to Sands China for organising this important event to provide food resources to vulnerable groups and help them navigate these challenging times."

The new Sands Cares Food Kit Build is the third global Sands Cares initiative along with the Sands Cares Global Hygiene Kit Build with Clean the World and the Sands Cares Accelerator, a programme that helps advance non-profit organisations to achieve greater community impact. Together, these programs unite Sands properties in addressing key priorities such as food security, disaster response and preparedness, and non-profit capacity building to better meet the needs of Sands communities around the world.

Sands China Ltd. considers initiatives like the Sands Cares Food Kit Build as central to its commitment toward social causes and community involvement. The company's community work is part of Sands Cares, the global corporate citizenship programme of parent company Las Vegas Sands Corp.

About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at the Cotai Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, the Londoner Theatre and the Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com.

Sands Cares

A firm believer in the importance of corporate social responsibility, Sands China Ltd. engages with the local Macao community as a part of Sands Cares – the charitable giving programme of parent company Las Vegas Sands Corp. Sands Cares integrates the company's philanthropic work worldwide in four key areas: financial giving, community problem solving and collaboration, in-kind donations, and team member volunteerism.

Key areas of Sands Cares in Macao include the Sands Cares Ambassador programme for volunteering in the local community; charitable contributions to NGOs and community organisations; and sponsorship of community events.

For more information, please visit www.sands.com/sands-cares/

Media contacts:

Corporate Communications, Venetian Macau Limited

Mabel Wu

Tel: +853 8118 2268

Email: mabel.wu@sands.com.mo

Jesse Chiang

Tel: +853 8118 2054

Email: jesse.chiang@sands.com.mo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sands China Ltd.