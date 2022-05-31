CharityStars Auctions a Chance to Meet the Iconic Rip (Cole Hauser) from Yellowstone in support of LBX Sports.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CharityStars announces the opportunity to give one lucky winner the chance to meet fan-favorite Rip (Cole Hauser) at a Dutton Ranch worthy BBQ. The auction is available for global bidding now through June 16, 2022. Visit www.charitystars.com/rip to place your bid and learn more.

CharityStars strives to bring the biggest and brightest icons to their platform and this is no exception. With critically acclaimed Yellowstone's recent announcement of their season five November release, CharityStars is honored to be able to present this opportunity to a fan. CharityStars has partnered up with Cole and Lead By Example Sports to offer a this experience that will in-turn directly help to support under-privileged youth sports in New York City.

This Yellowstone VIP experience includes a BBQ meal, alcoholic beverages, a group bonfire, and most importantly a meet & greet with Rip himself. Beyond just a picture with Rip, CharityStars is providing the winner with an authentic hat signed by Rip to remember this event forever.

Quote from Shanna: "This experience gives fans a coveted experience to meet an idol while raising funds to help LBX Sports continue to make an impact. CharityStars has an unique opportunity to unite people, technology and causes to ignite positive change – this is one way we can help do just that." – Shanna Zullo, CharityStars Managing Director, US

CharityStars

CharityStars is an online platform that provides exclusive items and unforgettable experiences while supporting charity. Their goal is to make giving fun and rewarding, so charities can spend less time fundraising and more time creating positive change. With over +1,000 non-profits served, they have raised over $35 million dollars for causes around the world. www.charitystars.com

