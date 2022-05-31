Cherry Creek Mortgage's Bozeman Branch Celebrates Grand Re-Opening

BOZEMAN, Mont., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Creek Mortgage (CCM) announced today that its Bozeman branch has moved to a new location. The Bozeman branch held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Bozeman Chamber of Commerce and a grand re-opening celebration earlier this month. The branch, which first opened in February 2020, is now located at 116 N Bozeman Ave Ste 100A. The grand re-opening event brought together the CCM team, as well as community partners, to celebrate the branch's new location.

"We are passionate about helping Bozeman home owners find the best mortgage solutions, and our new location will allow us to serve our community in an even greater capacity," said Erica Renslow, Cherry Creek Mortgage Bozeman Branch Manager.

Cherry Creek Mortgage is proud to offer a wide variety of home loans to home buyers and home owners in the greater Bozeman area. Throughout its 35-year history, CCM has helped tens of thousands of buyers finance a home. Learn more at www.cherrycreekbozeman.com.

About Cherry Creek Mortgage

Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS #3001 has a 35-year tradition of serving the needs of home buyers across the country. With a reputation built on a passion for responsible lending and dedication to personal relationships, Cherry Creek Mortgage has helped thousands of customers realize their goal of home ownership. Cherry Creek Mortgage's specialized internal processes and proprietary technology deliver a digital mortgage experience with a personal touch. The company is headquartered in Colorado and is licensed in 43 states, including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming. Learn more at cherrycreekmortgage.com.

