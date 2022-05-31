Circulo Health Hiring 1,000 Ohioans to Transform Services for the Intellectually and Developmentally Disabled

Direct Support Professionals offered industry-leading compensation for helping people with I/DD achieve independent, fulfilling lives

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Circulo Health, provider of services that facilitate full-circle social, behavioral and physical health, is raising the bar on high-quality services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) by offering care to hundreds of Ohio families across the state. Through expansion of its Circulo Homes division, the company is improving the health and independence of people with I/DD, who in general experience far worse physical and mental health conditions than people without disabilities.

Over half (54.4%) of Ohio adults with I/DD report their overall health status as "fair" or "poor," compared to fewer than 9% of Ohio adults without disabilities, according to a report from the University of Cincinnati Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities. They experience up to seven times more social isolation and lack of companionship than Ohioans without disabilities. And Ohio adults with I/DD have rates of heart disease, hypertension, stroke, high cholesterol, diabetes, and asthma that are up to five times higher than those of Ohio adults without disabilities, according to the report.

Circulo is expanding to support more people across the state and country while making current services easier to manage. The company plans to expand its current home and community-based services from six Ohio counties to all 88 counties in the state within the next year.

To staff the expansion, Circulo is planning to hire over 1,000 new direct support professionals (DSPs), managers and staff in Ohio this year, offering the industry's most competitive pay package, including broad education for those for whom DSP is a new career.

"Circulo Homes is building a culture of empowerment and respect for the I/DD community to enable three of the most important things we can provide: Independence, Equity and Inclusion," said Tom McMahon, Vice President of I/DD at Circulo. "In the process, we expect to significantly lower healthcare costs as we support people with I/DD across Ohio in their pursuit of healthy, enjoyable and fulfilling lives."

McMahon continued, "And part of the way we accomplish that is by ensuring that our direct support professionals feel valued and know we have their backs, with the industry's most competitive pay, benefits, training and support."

In-Person Hiring Events in June

Anyone interested in a new caregiving career is invited to attend two upcoming Circulo hiring fairs. Attendees can apply, interview, and get hired all in one place. Circulo is welcoming walk-ins to this event.

Both hiring fairs will be held at Home2 Suites by Hilton, 400 Coleman's Crossing Boulevard, Marysville, OH 43040.

Top Overall Compensation Package

Circulo's full-time DSP team members receive the industry's most generous total compensation package. Direct compensation for DSPs includes:

$4,000 in retention bonuses paid periodically throughout the first year of employment

Starting pay of $17 /hour for high school graduates or GED after 60 hours of training

Fully paid health insurance for employees and their families

Holiday pay of $30 /hour

Cost-of-living and merit increases every 6 months

To learn more about joining the Circulo team, visit www.CirculoDSP.com.

About Circulo Health

Circulo Health is building the future of health by addressing the full circle of health determinants – social, behavioral and physical. We believe that everyone deserves personalized and proactive care that extends beyond their medical needs. Circulo helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) live fulfilling lives with a tech-enabled, human-centered and holistic approach that delivers optimal health and independence.

