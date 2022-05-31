Elite Agents from Around the World Gather at Coldwell Banker Exclusive Three-Day Global Luxury Summit

ENGAGE will showcase insightful sessions from the industry's top real estate leaders, provide networking opportunities and build business connections among elite agents

MADISON, N.J., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, a Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) company, will host its first-ever ENGAGE summit in Los Angeles, Calif. Taking place from June 5-7 at the Fairmont Century Plaza, hundreds of Coldwell Banker Luxury Property Specialists from eight countries and 28 states will be in attendance, representing more than $12 billion in total sales volume. With an expansive network coming together for this marquee event dedicated to luxury thought leaders, Coldwell Banker's top agents and industry professionals will experience global luxury like never before.

Luxury Property Specialists attending ENGAGE will have the opportunity to join 15 exclusive breakout sessions led by leaders across real estate, design, marketing and social media. These unique sessions will give luxury specialists the chance to not only gain vast industry knowledge on curating their own content and strategy to propel their business, but also build their referrals and encourage network growth with other leaders from multiple luxury markets across the world.

Session highlights will include:

Strengthening Referrals: Luxury leaders Tracy Allen , Tim Smith , Francois Carriere and Gail Roberts highlight best practices for building a strong network to increase referrals.

Social Media in the Luxury Space: Danielle Garofalo , voted in the top 100 most influential people in real estate, demonstrates how to leverage social media to win listings, monetize social media and protect the privacy of high-end clientele.

Globalizing Your Business: An interview with President and CEO of Coldwell Banker France and Monaco , Laurent Demeure on how to engage with international clients and transform a client base from national to global.

Creative & Luxury: Rob Siltanen, CEO and chief creative officer of Siltanen & Partners, an advertising agency based in Los Angeles , will share expert insight into how great branding, creative and design can have a positive impact when working with any client.

Throughout the event, attendees will hear from award-winning Coldwell Banker leaders including CEO M. Ryan Gorman, President and COO Liz Gehringer, Executive Vice President of Operations Tim Foley, Chief Marketing Officer David Marine and Vice President of Global Luxury Michael Altneu on how to leverage the Coldwell Banker brand's unparalleled tools, services and tips to excel in the exclusive and competitive world of luxury real estate.

To close out ENGAGE, top industry icons Jade Mills, Jill Hertzberg, Carrie Wells and Tim Allen will participate in a panel called "A Powerful Engagement" to discuss how agents can tackle inventory challenges and ways to dominate in the luxury market.

"ENGAGE brings a holistic experience to Coldwell Banker's Luxury Property Specialists who work with some of the most exclusive clients around the world, providing them with the resources needed to enhance their brand through digital marketing, social media and online advertising. The Coldwell Banker network is always there to help its agents and allows them to consistently reach and interact with clients, even when they are not looking to buy or sell a home.

- David Marine, CMO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

"The ENGAGE summit is Coldwell Banker Global Luxury's premier event, bringing together Luxury Property Specialists from around the world to build and foster relationships across our network, while also enabling our agents to learn from some of the top performers in the industry. ENGAGE will shed light on the extraordinary paradigm shift that has occurred within luxury real estate since 2020 and equip our agents with the practices and resources needed to successfully navigate this current market environment."

- Michael Altneu, Vice President of Global Luxury, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

"Luxury is no longer just concentrated in major cities; it's everywhere and it's all about giving your buyer and seller the best possible service. As luxury homes become more in demand, it is crucial for our luxury specialists to be informed on what is influencing luxury consumers today. ENGAGE will highlight the exclusive tools and services available to Coldwell Banker agents that allows us to support our clients anywhere in the world and continuously deliver unique experiences."

- Jade Mills, President, Jade Mills Estates and International Ambassador of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury®

About Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® The Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® program legacy traces its roots to 1933 and has been a world leader in luxury real estate since. Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialists are an exclusive group within the Coldwell Banker organization, making up under ten percent of independent sales associates affiliated with the brand worldwide. Coldwell Banker affiliated agents conducted 50,355 transactions of homes priced at $1 million or more in 2021. This equates to $267 million in luxury sales every day (+59% from 2020) with an average sales price of $1.9 million in this category. Coldwell Banker, the Coldwell Banker logo Coldwell Banker Global Luxury and the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury logo are registered marks owned by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. Each franchise is independently owned and operated.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 196,700 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 136,700 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row and is one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S. and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2021.

