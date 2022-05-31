Freshly and ASICS Join Forces To Release Limited-Edition Meal Plans for Runners

Kicking off race season, three curated menus are designed to fuel runners' performance and recovery

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshly , the leading prepared meal delivery service in the U.S., and ASICS , a leading designer and manufacturer of performance athletic footwear, apparel and accessories, today announced the launch of the companies' first collaboration. Freshly and ASICS have teamed up to custom curate a lineup of meals that are prepared, delivered fresh and dietician-designed to help optimize runners' performance and recovery.

(PRNewsfoto/Freshly Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Launching just in time for race season, the Freshly + ASICS meal plans will feature an advanced array of effortless meals - crafted from clean, whole-food ingredients - that let runners skip the marathon meal-prep and focus their time and energy on what matters most: the run. The limited-edition collaboration will feature three meal plans: one for pre-race, one for post-race and one for sustainable wellness. Runners simply select the plan or plans that best fit their training needs, and receive an auto-populated cart featuring the corresponding meals curated by Freshly's in-house nutritionist. Meals are then delivered directly to members' doors and ready to eat in three minutes or less.

"Our goal at Freshly is to provide convenient and healthy meals to our customers that meet the demands of their varied routines and schedules," said Freshly Vice President of B2B Tom Futch. "We know that the vast majority of our subscriber base values an active lifestyle, so we're thrilled to be working with one of the biggest names in running to offer an effortless way to fuel up and recover this training season."

The Freshly + ASICS collaboration is made up of three custom menus featuring fully prepared and fresh meals designed to support training and performance:

Pre-Race: Fuel up to go strong.

Need an easy way to load up on carbs before a race or training run? Explore a variety of pre-race meals that are carb-supercharged and contain less fat and fiber that can slow you down. (350-600 cal per meal)

Post-Race: Recover. Recharge. Replenish.

Keep your body nourished and primed to recharge with a lineup of meals that feature moderate levels of protein to assist with muscle recovery and carbs to help replenish muscles' energy stores. (350-600 cal per meal)

Run, Fuel, Repeat: Tackle the challenges ahead.

Carb- and calorie-conscious meals specifically designed to help achieve your wellness goals. Savor satisfying dishes that are effortless for every day and powered by 20 grams of protein or more per serving. (250-500 cal per meal)

"At ASICS, we're all about helping people achieve and maintain a sound mind in a sound body," said Joe Pace, head of business development at ASICS. "Our partnership with Freshly allows us to deliver a more complete and personalized experience for walkers, joggers and runners through nutritious meals designed for active lifestyles. We're excited to continue supporting our community in all aspects of their fitness journeys and tasty, healthy food is essential on the path to a sound mind and sound body."

The Freshly + ASICS meal plans are now available for a limited time as part of Freshly's weekly subscriptions that start at $8.99 per meal. To further power your potential this race season, Freshly is offering $70 off your first four orders. For more information about the Freshly + ASICS custom meal plans, visit https://www.freshly.com/asics.

ABOUT FRESHLY INC.

Freshly is a weekly subscription service delivering fresh, chef-cooked meals directly to customers' doors that can be heated and served in three minutes. All that is needed is a microwave and fork to get a satisfying lunch or dinner on the table. With a corporate mission to break down the barriers to healthy eating, Freshly believes that taste and health don't need to be compromised for convenience. Freshly's food philosophy is centered on less sugar, less processed ingredients, and more nutrients. Developed by chefs, the menu features better-for-you versions of classic comfort foods with smart ingredient swaps. Freshly makes eating better easier than ever, one box at a time. Headquartered in New York, Freshly has operations in Phoenix, Arizona; Savage, Maryland; Linden, New Jersey; Commerce, California; and Austell, Georgia. To learn more about Freshly, visit www.freshly.com .

ABOUT ASICS

Anima Sana In Corpore Sano, meaning "A Sound Mind in a Sound Body," is an old Latin phrase from which ASICS is derived and the fundamental platform on which the brand still stands. The company was founded more than 70 years ago by Kihachiro Onitsuka and is now a leading designer and manufacturer of performance athletic footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, visit www.asics.com. Follow @ASICSamerica on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for exclusive content and real-time news around ASICS products, events, and elite athletes.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Freshly