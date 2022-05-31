The Houston Office Leasing Brokers Association (HOLBA) Celebrates its 23rd Landlord Representative of the Year Awards honoring Houston Landlord Representatives

HOUSTON, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HOLBA celebrated the achievements of the top landlord representatives during its 23rd Landlord Representative of the Year Award ceremony held at the River Oaks Country Club on May 24th, 2022. Industry performers were recognized for their 2021 accomplishments with HOLBA's Landlord Representative of the Year, Deal of the Year, and Landlord Representative Rising Star awards.

"HOLBA honored some of the most accomplished landlord representatives," said Charlie Neuhaus, President of HOLBA. "These representatives were acknowledged for their sizable and complex transactions, their contribution to the city of Houston, the communities they serve, and their passion for mentoring young professionals starting in this industry."

HOLBA's 2021 Landlord Representative of the Year was awarded to Tyler Garrett, Senior Vice President of the Houston Office Division of Transwestern. Garrett was acknowledged for the numerous clients he represents in all of Houston's major submarkets and his breadth of market knowledge. Garret has leased over 3.5 million square feet throughout his career. He has also received numerous awards and recognition.

HOLBA's 2021 Deal of the Year was awarded to Wade Bowlin and Marti Grizzle with Madison Marquette for the Shell Oil lease renewal. This deal had a significant impact on Houston's central business district which had some of the highest vacancy rates in the nation before the pandemic and the shift to working from home. Shell Oil Company, whose lease was up in 2025, was considering moving its downtown office to west Houston where thousands of employees had already been relocated. Wade and Marti, in collaboration with the tenant representatives Tim Relyea and Joseph Peddie, were able to get the lease renewed at 1000 Main.

HOLBA's 2022 Landlord Representative Rising Star was awarded to Jenny Mueller Sealy, Senior Associate on the Investor Leasing Team at CBRE. Sealy was acknowledged for her significant role in transactions and her involvement in associations and the community.

About HOLBA

HOLBA is the Houston Office Leasing Brokers Association for tenant brokers. HOLBA supports and advances the interests of the office leasing brokerage industry – promoting the profession and encouraging professional development.

