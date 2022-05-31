InventHelp Inventor Develops Tranquil Prayer Space for Homes (AVZ-1521)

PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide individuals with enhanced comfort while praying, meditating or reading religious texts at home," said an inventor, from Peoria, Ill., "so I invented the PERSONAL PRAYER CLOSET. My design would offer a peaceful space that is free of distractions."

The invention provides a tranquil location for praying, reading or meditating. In doing so, it helps to eliminate distractions. It also could enhance physical comfort and spiritual inspiration and it could inspire religious conversation. The invention features a unique design that is easy to set up and use so it is ideal for religious households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AVZ-1521, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

