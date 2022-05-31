Milliman wins two international employee communication awards recognizing outstanding achievement in benefits communication

The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) recognizes Milliman with two 2022 Gold Quill Awards

SEATTLE, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., one of the premier global consulting, actuarial and administration firms, announced today that it has won two 2022 Gold Quill Awards in Human Resources and Benefits Communication from the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC). Gold Quill Award winners will be recognized at the Gold Quill Awards Excellence Gala in New York City on June 28.

Milliman received a Gold Quill Award of Excellence for the "Benefits from the heart: 2022 Parkland Benefits Information Website," developed for client Parkland Health, and a Gold Quill Award of Merit for the benefits open enrollment campaign, "A Sip Above: 2022 Top Shelf Benefits," developed for client Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits.

"Gold Quill award-winning work is innovative, strategic, and delivers significant results," said Julie Bentz, a Milliman principal and employee benefits administration communication director. "When we enter the 2022 Gold Quill Awards program, we validate our best work against a global standard, which makes this award especially meaningful. More importantly, we are thrilled to have supported the Parkland and Southern Glazer's benefits teams to help them achieve their objectives."

The Gold Quill judges noted that Parkland's new website had "excellent organization and execution in design, accessibility and copywriting" and was "mindful of the demographics and psychographics of the employees and their dependents by representing diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout." They also said Milliman's campaign for Southern Glazer's demonstrated "creative thinking, imagination, and a clear approach that engages the audience emotionally and factually."

"Just as we are committed to bringing health services to the greatly diverse community that we serve, our new benefits website brings news about our valuable benefit programs to our equally diverse workforce," said Felicia Miller, executive vice president and chief talent officer, Parkland Health. "We appreciate the communication partnership with Milliman to help us reach our goal of creating a 'one stop' place where all employees and their dependents can go to get a clear and consistent message about our competitive benefit programs."

"The Gold Quill award is very gratifying because it recognizes our efforts to ensure employees and their families understood their benefits offerings, felt supported by the company, and took appropriate action," said Michelle Toney, vice president employee benefits, Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits. "The 'A Sip Above' theme honors the ability of our employees to rise above with incredible resilience during a challenging year. Just as SGWS employees stand above the rest, so does our Top Shelf Benefits package. Thank you to the Milliman team for supporting us on this very successful campaign."

