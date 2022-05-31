Westmount Attains Prestigious B Corporation Certification

The independent advisory firm is one of only a few such firms in California

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westmount Asset Management ("Westmount"), a leading independent financial advisory firm in Los Angeles, announced today that it has been recognized as a Certified Benefit Corporation ("B Corp"). In becoming certified, Westmount joins a global movement of companies dedicated to "using business for good" by adhering to certain social and environmental standards.

With a combined revenue of roughly $67 billion, Certified B Corporations have a large global footprint. There are more than 5,000 B Corps operating in over 70 countries across 150 industries and disciplines. Westmount is one of only a handful of California-based registered investment advisory firms to attain this distinction.

"As a leading wealth advisor in Southern California, we understand quite well how the decisions we make as a business impact our clients and other stakeholders—our staff, strategic partners, and community members," said Jim Berliner, Westmount co-founder and chairman. "In that sense, our firm's long-held values align quite closely with those of the broader B Corp community and mission. We're honored to join the movement."

The announcement comes at a time when Americans are increasingly looking to engage with companies that support environmental and social initiatives in some way. As a B Corp, Westmount has met the highest verified standards of performance in these and other areas, as measured by B Lab, the nonprofit organization responsible for administering the certification process. Companies that become certified must also apply for recertification every three years in addition to satisfying other operational and legal requirements.

In its initial assessment, Westmount performed strongly in the areas of Customer Stewardship and Employees. Westmount President Mike Amash says the results go hand-in-hand with the firm's overall vision of being the "go-to" investment advisory firm for both clients and industry talent.

"Innovation has been part of Westmount's DNA from the very beginning," Amash said. "That's evident in our investment platform and core service offering, but also in how we represent ourselves within the broader financial industry. As a Certified B Corporation, we are committed to managing and operating our business in an ethical and sustainable way that serves all stakeholders."

About Westmount

Founded in 1990, Westmount is a leading independent investment advisory firm based in Los Angeles, managing more than $4.7 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2022. Westmount seeks to bring clarity and purpose to clients' financial lives by providing objective, independent investment advice complemented by sophisticated financial planning. To learn more, visit www.westmount.com.

