Bondly Finance announces strategic rebrand to Forj

LONDON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bondly Finance and Animoca Brands announced today that Bondly Finance has been rebranded to Forj, marking a strategic shift in the business to focus on mass-audience onboarding to the world of Web3 and NFT technology across music, sports, lifestyle, celebrity brands and gaming.

Under its previous brand of Bondly Finance, Forj has led the way in the NFT space through innovative partnerships with well-known creators including influencer Logan Paul, Grammy-nominated musician Lewis Capaldi, and global music and events platform Bandsintown. Other notable partnerships include building the first official Ethereum-to-Cardano NFT bridge in collaboration with Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), and powering one of the biggest available NFT minting platforms, Mint-on-Demand, in partnership with Spring.

Forj is the result of an extensive rebrand undertaken over the course of the past six months led by several leading brand design experts whose clients include Uber, Disney, AT&T, and Coca-Cola.

Forj encapsulates the principles of creation, innovation and partnership, with the primary brand mission to deepen the relationship between creator and fan to form a partnership, in the true spirit of Web3 applications and DAO governance.

Forj is majority owned by Animoca Brands, and the rebrand is just the first in a series of exciting announcements that will be released over the course of the next few months.

The rebrand includes the rollout of the new Forj website and the new branding of several consumer channels.

"The Forj brand launch marks a major milestone in our project's journey as we prepare for mass adoption of Web3 and NFT technologies," said Harry Liu, CEO of Forj. "Tomorrow's consumers won't think twice about entering the metaverse to watch their favourite band, or buying the latest trainers as an NFT for their avatars, and Forj is positioned to facilitate that leap for Web3 beginners and experts alike."

"Our brand values for Forj centre around one of the founding principles of Web3: partnership," said Charles Stanton, CMO of Forj. "We're here to bring fans and creators closer than ever, even blurring the lines between the two, and through Forj we now have an exciting, dynamic brand vehicle to deliver these truly unique experiences."

"Bondly Finance's strategic rebrand to Forj comes at an integral time for Animoca Brands as we look to the popularization of Web3 technologies, including the evolution of the metaverse," said Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands. "Forj will deliver to consumers exciting and dynamic brands to provide an attractive gateway to these new Web3 experiences."

