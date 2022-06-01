Introducing a New Irresistible Flavor from HI-CHEW™ and Menchie's Frozen Yogurt

New HI-CHEW™ Rainbow Sherbet Flavor is a tasty treat this National Candy Month

IRVINE, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HI-CHEW™, the immensely fruity, intensely chewy candy has teamed up with Menchie's Frozen Yogurt , North America's largest self-serve frozen yogurt franchise to unveil a irresistibly sweet and sour new treat: HI-CHEW™ Rainbow Sherbet Flavor. The limited edition flavor is launching in participating Menchie's stores nationwide throughout June, just in time to celebrate National Candy Month.

HI-CHEW™ launched its Fantasy Mix earlier this year, providing consumers with a world of imagination and excitement with its double layer true-to-life fruit flavors. Now, as the weather heats up, consumers can cool off with the new HI-CHEW™ Rainbow Sherbet Flavor at Menchie's. This bright pink treat is the perfect balance of sweet and sour with fruity hints of lime, raspberry, and orange. Continuing Menchie's commitment to providing better-for-you flavors, this new flavor is nonfat and is made with no artificial flavors, no artificial colors and no high fructose corn syrup. It's sure to be a refreshing treat for all ages.

This is the fourth collaboration between HI-CHEW™ and Menchie's. The two brands first teamed up in July 2019 to create HI-CHEW™ Dragon Fruit frozen yogurt, a sweet yet tart treat inspired by the fan favorite HI-CHEW™ Dragon Fruit flavor. Together in 2020 they unveiled two flavors, HI-CHEW™ Mango and HI-CHEW™ Passion Fruit, which could be enjoyed on their own or swirled together to create the mouthwatering flavor of HI-CHEW™ Tropical Smoothie. Last year, for National Berry Month in July, the brands created the tart and sweet HI-CHEW™ Raspberry frozen yogurt in celebration of HI-CHEW's Berry Mix.

"We are so excited to transform another fan favorite HI-CHEW™ flavor into a frozen treat form with Menchie's," said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), President and Chief Executive Officer of Morinaga America, Inc. "The HI-CHEW™ Fantasy Mix was a long awaited arrival for many of our fans, so it's only fitting that the Rainbow Sherbet flavor be our next collaboration just in time to kick off the summer season."

Since its launch, HI-CHEW™ has been consistently driven by flavor innovation and research to develop new products for brand fans. The Fantasy Mix was a direct result of consumer feedback, an important factor in the expansion of HI-CHEW's flavor lineup. Menchie's, which has created unique frozen yogurt flavors since it first opened its doors in 2007, shares a similar commitment to its guests through high-quality flavors and unique brand partnerships in its stores worldwide.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with HI-CHEW™ for the fourth time to bring another limited edition fruity flavor to life," said Elizabeth Berry, VP of Marketing at Menchie's Frozen Yogurt. "We are committed to providing our guests with the most smiley and most delicious frozen dessert experience and we are confident that our guests will enjoy the nostalgic taste of our HI-CHEW™ Rainbow Sherbet Flavor."

The new HI-CHEW™ Rainbow Sherbet Flavor will be available throughout the month of June at participating Menchie's stores nationwide. Check in with your local Menchie's store to learn about availability, or follow Menchie's on Facebook and Instagram for the latest flavor news. To learn more about HI-CHEW™ and purchase your favorite products, please visit us online at HI-CHEW.com , like us on Facebook , and follow us on Instagram (@HICHEWUSA) and Twitter (@HICHEW).

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW™ in the United States. With over 200 flavors of HI-CHEW™ having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina.

About HI-CHEW™:

The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy-making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW™ has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout other parts of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW™ is currently offered in sticks, peg bags, and stand-up pouches. The HI-CHEW™ sticks come in a variety of flavors including Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Kiwi, Açaí, and Sweet & Sour Watermelon. HI-CHEW™ also offers peg bags in the following flavors: Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Superfruit Mix, Sweet & Sour Mix, Soda Pop Mix, Berry Mix, Plus Fruit, and the new Fantasy Mix. The Stand-Up Pouches are available in Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Sweet and Sour Mix, Fruit Combos and Infrusions. HI-CHEW™ is made with concentrated fruit juices and is free of gluten, with no colors from synthetic sources. HI-CHEW™ continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually. In 2020, HI-CHEW™ won a Nielsen Design Impact Award for its new Original Mix packaging update that hit shelves in 2019. For more information, visit HI-CHEW.com.

About Menchie's Frozen Yogurt:

Menchie's is North America's largest self-serve frozen yogurt franchise. With nearly 400 stores, the franchise has locations open in the United States, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Bahamas, and Puerto Rico. Guaranteeing happiness in every cup, the brand offers guests premium rotating yogurt flavors and delicious toppings for unlimited combinations in every bite. The proprietary collection is made from the milk of "happy" California cows, which have not been treated with artificial growth hormones (rBST). Menchie's frozen yogurt contains live and active cultures and has received the Live and Active Culture (LAC) seal indicating its endorsement by the National Yogurt Association.

