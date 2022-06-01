Conrad brings world-class insight and understanding to MSU

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsos, one of the world's leading research organizations, is pleased to announce that James Conrad has joined its Market Strategy and Understanding (MSU) team as an Executive Vice President. Conrad, an accomplished researcher and top-performing executive, will leverage resources from across the company to meet clients' demand for actionable insights and solutions.

James Conrad joins Ipsos as Executive Vice President for Market Strategy and Understanding (PRNewswire)

"Ipsos' capabilities are second to none. There are so many different ways we can help clients understand markets, societies, and consumers," said Conrad. "But what drew me here is the people—not just their accomplishments, but the way they think."

Over the course of his nearly three-decade career in market research, Conrad has guided boutique firms, startups, and large organizations around the world, earning an industry-wide reputation as a keen strategist and an inspired leader.

"From motivating teams to furthering growth, James has an impressive track record. His expertise is a perfect fit for our team and our clients," said Whitney Krause, President, Ipsos.

Conrad began his career at Millward Brown, one of Canada's largest market research companies, where he rose from a junior position to a four-year tenure as president. Through the 2010s, he played a pivotal role at a series firms as they refocused their efforts and revamped their toolkits.

As a Managing Director for GfK, he executed a path toward growth in North America. Later, in a series of C-suite leadership roles at the Kantar Group, he drove the firm's West Coast tech business to record highs, before steering its operations in Brazil through a recession. Conrad later accepted a position as Chief Client Officer for the tech startup Worthix. He most recently served as Chief Strategy Officer and partner with the consultancy agency Synqrinus, where he refined the tech-driven and client-focused approach to market research that he now brings to Ipsos.

Conrad joined Ipsos' MSU team on May 23.

About Ipsos

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing over 18,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multispecialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

Our tagline "Game Changers" sums up our ambition to help our 5,000 customers move confidently through a rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP

www.ipsos.com

Ipsos Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ipsos