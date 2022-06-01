KISS Launches First Ever Limited Edition NFT Drop for Lash Couture Masterpiece Collection

KISS is making its debut in the crypto space, giving lash enthusiasts the chance to win a unique piece of brand history, plus a next-gen glam experience

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KISS Products, the global beauty brand, known for its innovative, high quality products and the market leader in false lashes, is proud to announce the launch of a limited edition, one-time NFT (non-fungible token). The NFT giveaway supports the launch of their iconic brand Lash Couture's newest collection; Lash Couture Masterpiece. Lash Couture Masterpiece is their most luxurious and premium lash collection yet. For the brand's first ever activation within the crypto space, KISS will host a giveaway, gifting 4 one-of-a-kind NFTs to four lucky winners. The NFTs and the campaign were created by the brand with agency partners Movers+Shakers and Niftmint.

(PRNewswire)

Alongside the NFT, all 4 winners will receive a 'glam squad' for an event of their choice, an invite to one of the brand's exclusive masterclass hosted by a celebrity makeup artist and a PR box full of the Lash Couture Masterpiece collection's styles. These KISS NFTs will be minted on the Polygon blockchain, with the giveaway taking place on www.kissusa.com/nft.

"It is important to us at KISS that we are constantly innovating and engaging our sophisticated and digitally savvy customers. This NFT is the first of its kind in the lash space, so we are tremendously proud of this effort."- Annette DeVita-Goldstein, SVP of Global Marketing at KISS Product Inc.

The KISS Lash Couture Masterpiece Collection lashes combine ultimate softness with premium lightweight lash fibers that create the appearance of real mink for a luxurious look and feel. The brand's innovative Long Tapered Technology gives each lash fiber a seamless taper that enhances its natural look and effect Lash Couture Masterpiece is available at KISSusa.com, Ulta.com, Walgreens.com, Walmart.com, CVS.com for $9.99.

About KISS

KISS is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and is the market leader in both fashion nails and false eyelashes in the U.S. KISS offers innovative, accessible, easy to use, salon quality beauty products including fashion nails, false eyelashes, color cosmetics, hair styling tools, haircare, hair accessories and more. KISS brings the power of self-care home for all people. KISS products are available at mass and drug retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.KISSusa.com.

About Movers+Shakers

Meet creative agency Movers+Shakers, a company that drives brand love by connecting brands to culture. Movers+Shakers is on a mission to spread joy by combining entertainment and marketing in campaigns across digital platforms. The company was founded in 2016 when Broadway performer and director Geoffrey Goldberg posted a dance video on Facebook that garnered 30k views overnight. Marketing expert Evan Horowitz saw the potential for Geoffrey's genius storytelling to produce fresh, standout marketing. Learn more by visiting www.MoversShakers.co

About Niftmint

Niftmint is an NFT Commerce Infrastructure company supporting Brands entering Web3 via NFT minting, sales, custody, and transfers directly from their eCommerce channels. Niftmint handles all cryptocurrency and crypto wallets, letting Brands focus on growing customer loyalty and awareness via expanding into new digital products. To learn more, visit www.Niftmint.com

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KISS