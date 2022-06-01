New Axxess Training and Certification Program Now Available to Entire Care at Home Industry

Training Program Opens to Non-Axxess Clients at No Cost

DALLAS, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To address the workforce development and staffing challenges faced every day in the care at home industry, Axxess has expanded and redesigned its Axxess Training and Certification Program. The program creates a standard for home health, home care and hospice industry knowledge and competency. Axxess is also opening the program so that it is available to anyone, including non-Axxess clients, at no cost.

"We have all seen the data and the headlines around workforce development and staffing in the care at home industry," said Axxess Founder and CEO John Olajide. "The consensus is clear that providing a remote training experience and opportunity for growth are essential to attracting and retaining staff. The Axxess Training and Certification Program puts that goal within reach. Through these courses, staff can easily learn their current role and explore new areas that pique their curiosity without leaving their organization."

The Axxess Training and Certification Program leverages industry expertise alongside Axxess solution training to provide continuing education and development for leadership and staff at all levels. Through a robust online curriculum using a series of focused training modules, participants are trained and tested on their understanding of care at home industry standards and Axxess solutions in shorter sections that can be completed all at once or between other tasks. Participants may earn certification from foundational to expert levels across clinical, operational and financial tracks.

Added Olajide: "There is enormous potential in other areas of healthcare. With the training courses in this program, staff in other acute and post-acute care settings can gain exposure to the intricacies of care in the home. That creates opportunities for an influx of current or retired healthcare workers who want to make a change and still leverage their skillset."

Several leading consulting firms have completed work in the program and speak highly of its potential to help care at home organizations thrive.

"To be successful, organizations need to have a balance between financial, compliance and quality aspects" said Angela Huff, Managing Consultant at FORVIS, formerly BKD, LLP. "The Axxess Training and Certification Program is built in a way that will help staff understand the 'why' behind their work. And it makes it easy to retrain staff who need additional guidance."

Axxess enterprise clients such as Liberty HomeCare and Hospice see the program as a way to onboard and train their staff at scale.

"For our clinicians, the Axxess Training and Certification Program is going to create so many efficiencies. It will give us a standard way to get our staff properly trained," said Holly MacDonald, President of Liberty HomeCare and Hospice Services. "With an organization of our size, we needed a way to uniformly train our staff. When we saw this program, we immediately knew this was the solution we needed."

Axxess Training and Certification Program users will also soon be able to access DecisionHealth's leading home health training, industry news, and reference resources. As part of Axxess' partnership with DecisionHealth, those who complete the Axxess Training and Certification Program will also be eligible for Board of Medical Specialty Coding, and OASIS & Compliance (BMSC) CEUs for relevant credentials.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 3 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

