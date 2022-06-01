Optty and Payoneer Collaborate to Make Buy Now Pay Later Available to its Vast Merchant Base Around the Globe

Optty and Payoneer Collaborate to Make Buy Now Pay Later Available to its Vast Merchant Base Around the Globe

BNPL Integration Platform Helps B2B Payment Gateways Support Accelerating Demand for BNPL Payments

SINGAPORE, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optty, the world's first independent Buy Now, Pay Later integration platform, today announced that it has partnered with Payoneer (NASDAQ: PAYO), the commerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy. Payoneer is the latest to offer Optty to its global ecosystem of merchants through its Payments Platform.

(PRNewswire)

Optty's solution is increasingly being adopted by business-to-business (B2B) payment gateways and payment service providers (PSPs) to meet rising customer demand for multiple BNPLs.

"Optty is a promising new technology that provides us a way to quickly give our clients the ability to expand payment acceptance by adding new BNPL payment providers," said Keren Levy, Payoneer's President and GM of Merchant Services. "With Optty, our merchants and marketplaces increase their global reach while offering customers the choice of their preferred payment options, localizing buyers' experiences with their brands."

Optty partners with payment gateways and PSPs to enable mass expansion of BNPL across more than 59 global markets, driving significant acceleration of payments processing growth. Payment gateways typically offer credit card and digital wallet capabilities in their hosted payments checkout process. With Optty, BNPLs can now instantly be added.

Embedding Optty's platform into payment gateways as well as payments service providers companies' offerings saves these organizations thousands of hours of point-to-point integration and enables them to offer BNPLs to their merchants. Retailers simply switch on the BNPLs. Optty is available as a branded or white label service.

"Payment gateways and service providers recognise the need to offer as many payments as possible, but the complex integration of BNPL has been a difficult barrier," said Natasha Zurnamer, CEO of Optty. "Optty eliminates that obstacle and is the superhighway to revenue. We are focused on helping companies like Payoneer to empower their customers, and this partnership shows how our technology supports rapid growth for global gateways around the world. We look forward to being part of their success and helping many more to maximize the BNPL opportunity."

Optty is an independent, vendor-agnostic software integration platform that helps payment gateways and retailers bring BNPL offerings online easily and manage the BNPL user experience and performance. The ultra-fast deployment, coupled with Optty's transparency of all BNPL terms and conditions, delivers the data and insight to make better business decisions while accelerating sales, increasing conversions, and improving the experience for shoppers.

Optty is currently available in more than 59 countries and 36 currencies, bringing together the world's BNPL providers in one simple and rapid integration. The platform currently has 185 global integrations with 41 BNPL solutions including Afterpay, Affirm, Grab, Klarna, Scalapay, and Zip.

"We are excited to be partnering with Optty and utilising their global network of payment gateways; extending Zip's reach to even more merchants who can provide the Zip payment solution to their customers," said Levi Aron, Chief Growth Officer of Zip.

Payoneer is the latest addition to the growing list of top payment gateways and PSPs that have integrations with Optty, including Salesforce, Adobe Commerce, BigCommerce and more, to help their millions of customers accelerate sales and improve their shopping experience through instant BNPL access.

About Optty

Optty is the world's first platform to integrate the most popular BNPL technologies in a single place, giving merchants the ability to offer more choice to consumers. Optty is a global organization that provides retailers with a direct channel to dozens of the top global BNPL providers, offering faster connections and improved managed UX and performance like nowhere else.

For more information visit Optty and follow us on LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Optty