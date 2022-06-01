Timken Named One of America's Best Employers for New Graduates by Forbes

Company recognized for attracting and developing the next generation of world-class problem solvers

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global industrial leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, for the second straight year has earned a spot on Forbes list of America's Best Employers for New Graduates 2022. This honor reflects the company's commitment to engineering a better future by rewarding associates' new ideas and solutions.

"New graduates are attracted to Timken because of the meaningful and critical work we do every day to positively impact people, industries and communities around the world," said Natasha Pollock, Timken vice president of human resources. "Timken is a globally diverse, inclusive and values-driven employer. Every individual has the opportunity to grow professionally while partnering with the best and most experienced team in the industry."

There are many career opportunities available at Timken, and new graduates are encouraged to explore the possibilities. Timken offers individualized career development and advancement options to help associates fulfill their professional growth aspirations. The company provides continuous learning programs, on-the-job training, global experiences, cross-team collaboration and more. In addition, associates enjoy strong compensation and benefits.

To develop the annual list of Best Employers for New Graduates, world-leading statistics portal and industry-ranking provider Statista Inc. collaborated with Forbes to identify the companies most liked by new workforce entrants. Over 20,000 U.S. young professionals, each employed by companies with at least 1,000 people, participated in the independent survey focused on work-related issues and experiences in the workplace.

Statista and Forbes asked survey participants to rate the likelihood that they would recommend their employer to family and friends. They also assessed their employers according to the following criteria: atmosphere and development, diversity, image, salary and wage, working conditions and workplace. Additionally, participants had the opportunity to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.1 billion in sales in 2021 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries. Timken has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, and America's Best Employers, Best Employers for New Graduates and Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

