West Marine Encourages Communities to Participate in World Ocean Day on June 8 by Offering Free Beach Cleanup Kits

America's largest boating and fishing retailer is offering free cleanup kits, which can be picked up starting June 1 at all West Marine locations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Marine, America's leading retailer of supplies for the sailing, boating and fishing communities, is celebrating World Ocean Day on June 8 by offering free beach cleanup kits and encouraging community members to get outside and clean up local coastlines. Keeping beaches and coastlines clean of debris is critical to the conservation of marine life and biodiversity. West Marine is dedicated to supporting oceans and waterways by giving the community resources to make a difference and is proud to be the only major retailer to offer these kits free of charge.

"Whether you live inland or on the coast, each one of us plays a key role in keeping our oceans and beaches clear of debris," said Eric Kufel, West Marine CEO. "With West Marine's free beach cleanup kit, I challenge you to host a community beach, river, lake, wetland or underwater clean up. Even a city neighborhood clean up counts as the ocean is downstream from all of us! By keeping our cities and coastlines clean, we help keep the ocean clear and healthy; underscoring West Marine's environmental commitment."

West Marine is dedicated to ocean conservation and education. By participating in beach clean ups on or around June 8, consumers are celebrating our blue planet and uniting with a global community of leaders and changemakers to make a real difference.

Beach cleanup kits come in a reusable bag and are stocked with Sun Bum sunscreen, bug spray, a reusable 4Ocean cup, biodegradable trash bags and gloves, an information sheet and a thank you coupon to West Marine – good for 20% off!

"World Ocean Day provides a unique opportunity for us to come together and protect our ocean, for healthy, abundant and plastic-free seas," said Bill Mott, executive director of World Ocean Day. "The ocean affects each one of us, whether we live on the coast or inland, and our personal decisions make a real difference. We appreciate our supporters, including West Marine, for helping us grow the reach and impact of World Ocean Day!"

About West Marine

Founded in 1968, West Marine is the leading integrated, omni-channel provider of aftermarket products and services to the boating, fishing, sailing, and watersports markets in the U.S. With 236 physical locations across 38 states and Puerto Rico and two eCommerce platforms reaching consumers and professional customers, West Marine is recognized as the leading resource for cruisers, sailors, anglers and water sports enthusiasts. West Marine uses its scale, product breadth, and expert field associates to service all the needs of consumers seeking an exceptional on-water experience.

