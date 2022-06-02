Datadog's 2022 State of Serverless Report Finds Serverless Reaching Mainstream Adoption

Product maturity and increased options for leveraging serverless—through functions or serverless container products—is spurring adoption throughout all types of organizations and teams

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today released the third edition of its The State of Serverless report, which is based on usage data from thousands of companies of all sizes and across all industries in Datadog's global customer base.

Datadog's research found that serverless technologies from all major cloud providers—AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP)—have continued to grow. Serverless is now seeing mainstream adoption with over 50 percent of customers operating in each cloud using these technologies. This growth is being driven by numerous factors, most important of which is a rapidly increasing trend toward running existing applications in serverless containers.

The report also found that the serverless usage growth trends are similarly robust across all major clouds. Google Cloud Run, GCP's serverless container product, is now being used by nearly 40 percent of Datadog customers operating in Google Cloud. This is a fourfold increase from January of 2020. Similarly, the percentage of Azure customers who are using Azure Container Instances has seen a 67 percent increase from 2020 to this year. This indicates the growing maturity of the serverless market and the value of technologies that can be used to deploy existing applications as containers while also taking advantage of serverless.

AWS Lambda users, too, are seeing the value of serverless containers. In Q1 of 2020, less than 12 percent of AWS Lambda users were leveraging its serverless containers product, ECS Fargate. Today, more than 20 percent of AWS Lambda users have adopted ECS Fargate. The percentage of AWS Lambda customers running ECS on EC2 has declined at a similar rate, showcasing that organizations are doubling down on serverless across different types of workloads.

"Serverless has long been promised as a way to scale quickly and simplify operations without having to worry about infrastructure management. Since our last report in 2021, serverless technology has become mainstream across our customer base," said Ilan Rabinovitch, Senior Vice President of Product and Community at Datadog. "Importantly, we are seeing serverless technologies being used in critical external- and internal-facing applications. This is in contrast to a couple of years ago when we first launched serverless monitoring and the usage was tilted toward R&D scenarios."

The State of Serverless report is available now. For the full results, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/state-of-serverless/ . To learn more about Datadog's end-to-end Serverless Monitoring offering, visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/product/serverless-monitoring/ .

