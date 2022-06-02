Deer Stags Strengthens its Footwear Brand Nationally and Connects to More Customers with Innovation from CommerceHub

New Commerce Suite solution enables seamless extension of drop-ship model to marketplace

LATHAM, N.Y., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comfort, value and style are the three qualities that Deer Stags footwear has built its products and business on for decades. In the early 20th century, Deer Stags pioneered a new kind of construction that made the uncomfortable, stiff dress shoe a thing of the past. Today, all of the brand's shoes for men and kids, from slippers to sneakers to formal wear, are designed with comfort as the top priority. With an emphasis on offering the best products, quality and service, Deer Stags strives to listen to the consumer in order to evolve styles across its entire footwear line and to stay closer to exactly what types of shoes people want to wear.

"...We are adopting the most innovative ecommerce solutions built on the most extensive commerce network."

Known for a focus on product innovation like memory foam, SUPRO sock technology and vegan-friendly materials, Deer Stags' extensive range of footwear is sold by dozens of brick-and-mortar and online retailers across the U.S., as well as direct-to-consumer on deerstags.com. The company is recognized not only for its quality products, but also for its agile and responsive operations and marketing.

As a third-generation American family business that make shoes for families, Deer Stags has built a brand to last, and is well-positioned to grow the business and reach new customers in a rapidly changing and challenging market. One of the first shoe brands to have its own website, the company has steadily expanded its ecommerce capabilities and leveraged the benefits of an extensive commerce network.

"Our commitment to our customers includes being as close to them as possible, wherever and whenever they might be looking for our brand," said Danny Muskat, SVP of Strategic Business Development at Deer Stags. "This means being on the shelves and websites of our large retailer partners, as well as our own drop ship and marketplace programs. It's all about consumer choice and delivering the best possible customer experience. This is what drives us and drives our business."

Deer Stags began working with CommerceHub in the early 2000s as it looked to innovate new online routes to market and extend its ability to reach more consumers for an expanding line of products. CommerceHub software solutions have enabled the company to build a strong drop-ship business in a more unified marketplace. The extensive CommerceHub network is also helping Deer Stags connect with even more national retailers to enhance its already lengthy roster of retail partners.

"Even with the biggest and best relationships we have, brick-and-mortar stores can only carry a certain amount of our product line, and to ensure we are providing consumers with the most choices wherever and however they choose to shop, we are adopting the most innovative ecommerce solutions built on the most extensive commerce network," said Muskat. "CommerceHub shares our customer-first philosophy and understands the importance of branding. And as we begin implementing our own marketplace as another go-to-market channel, this is tremendously important."

CommerceHub recently introduced its Commerce Suite, offering both marketplace and drop-ship capabilities in one easy-to-use solution, with a single connection to an integrated commerce network. Now, businesses can avoid the limitations of point products, and instead rely on a comprehensive solution designed to rapidly scale growth. In addition to being able to adapt more quickly to changing consumer demand and market trends, users can also more easily maintain control over their brand and customer experience.

About Deer Stags

Deer Stags has been synonymous with comfort in men's dress shoes for close to 100 years. Founded at a time when the notion that men's shoes hurt and need to be broken in was standard, Deer Stags spearheaded the development of comfortable men's shoes. Now a third-generation American family business, the company is committed to being a reliable source of footwear for their consumers and retail partners and strives to keep prices affordable without sacrificing quality or comfort. Because Deer Stags believes that life is more fulfilling, more authentic, and quite simply, better when you are comfortable.

About CommerceHub

CommerceHub builds the network making it easier than ever to get the products consumers want, right when they want them. Our unified commerce network is connecting supply, demand and delivery for the world's leading retailers and brands, to extend their retail and commerce businesses, and improve the shopping experience for everyone. With the industry's most robust and scalable network, CommerceHub helps over 15,000 retailers, brands and suppliers achieve over $35 billion in Gross Merchandise Value annually. Visit commercehub.com.

