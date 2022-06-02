Rockstar Energy Drink Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Gaming and Entertainment Organization, NRG

Rockstar Energy and NRG Will Debut its first SOUND SERIES, a Live Stream Music Experience, at the NRG Hot Pockets Castle in Los Angeles on June 16 to Broadcast Via Twitch

PURCHASE., N.Y., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockstar Energy Drink announced a new multi-year partnership with Gaming and Entertainment Organization, NRG. The partnership aligns NRG, the most-watched professional gaming organization in North America, with Rockstar Energy Drink, creating opportunities for the brand to build connections with players, creators, and fans who are the digital generation.

"Being a part of the gaming community has always been a priority for us, and our partnership with NRG could not come at a better time as we look for innovative ways to continue connecting with our consumers," said Fabiola Torres, PepsiCo General Manager and Chief Marketing Officer of the Energy Category. "We look forward to working closely with the team at NRG to develop new experiences for enthusiasts around the world."

"We are thrilled to bring Rockstar Energy and NRG together," said Andrew Bones, SVP Head of Partnerships. "As gaming culture continues to evolve, having Rockstar Energy as a partner will allow us to build new and unique experiences for our fans around the world."

On June 16, NRG and Rockstar Energy will debut the SOUND SERIES. The annual music series will be performed live at the NRG Hot Pockets Castle in Los Angeles and broadcast to viewers on Twitch via NRG. SOUND SERIES is designed to facilitate a new culture clash between gaming and music where streamers within the NRG roster will collaborate with up-and-coming artists to personalize curated music experiences for the streamers' fanbase.

Kicking off SOUND SERIES' first installment, NRG Fortnite star Clix has selected music artist MILES to co-host and perform live during the event. MILES is a Singer/Rapper hailing from St. Louis, Missouri, who has accumulated two million listeners and over fifteen million streams on Spotify with the help of songs such as "Mosh Pit," "Desperados," and "What in Tarnation."

As the exclusive energy drink of NRG, Rockstar Energy will also co-create unique fan experiences for NRG communities, including Apex Legends, Fortnite, Rocket League, Valorant, and War Zone. The brand will also build excitement for the communities via access to tailored experiences, including the second season of Rockstar Energy Raidz™ live streams pairing NRG pros and creators to discover up-and-coming streamers on Twitch while engaging viewers in chat with special offers, including limited edition lifestyle apparel and accessories. Additionally, Rockstar Energy will be integrated into NRG's Pro Team Jerseys for Rocket League, Apex, and Valorant and create official warm-up gear for all NRG team members.

NRG is a professional gaming and entertainment company known for championship teams and innovative gaming lifestyle content. NRG is one of the most-watched organizations in the world on Twitch and YouTube and the most-watched organization across platforms in North America. Founded in 2016, NRG has embodied competitive esports excellence and the best of gaming culture over the last half-decade.

About NRG

NRG is a professional gaming and entertainment company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 2016, NRG has embodied competitive esports excellence and the best of gaming culture across a number of different communities, including Apex Legends, Fortnite, Overwatch, Rocket League, Valorant, and more. Known for championship teams and innovative gaming lifestyle content, NRG is the most-watched org in the world on Twitch and YouTube.

Currently, NRG owned channels reach over 50M monthly active users and an additional 75M across their network of talent. Their headquarters, known as The NRG Hot Pockets Castle, is an innovative fantasy factory for gamers located in Downtown Los Angeles, CA. Organization sponsors and partners include 7-Eleven, Army National Guard, ampm, BUFF, Nestle, Roccat, Turtle Beach, and Therabody. For more information, visit www.nrg.gg

About Rockstar Energy Drink

Founded in 2001, Rockstar Energy Drink produces beverages that celebrate the young hustlers focused on their journey. With over 20 Rockstar Energy products and five sublines available at convenience and grocery outlets in over 30 countries globally, Rockstar Energy gives you a bold, refreshing boost, full of benefits, and loaded with flavors. For more information, visit www.rockstarenergy.com

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complimentary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lays, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for the planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com .

