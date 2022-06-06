LOS ANGELES RAMS TO BE RECOGNIZED AT SALVATION ARMY'S SALLY AWARDS HONORING GREAT HUMANITARIANS

The June 10 Event Will Feature Sally Award Winner Philanthropist Priscilla Hunt. Rams COO Kevin Demoff To Accept Award on Behalf of Organization.

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army's California South Division announced today that Kevin Demoff, the chief operating officer of the Los Angeles Rams, will accept this year's Judge Harry Pregerson Award for community service on behalf of Super Bowl LVI Champion Los Angeles Rams at the Sally Awards. The Sallys, the organization's largest fund-raising event in Southern California, will be held June 10 at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

Salvation Army (PRNewswire)

Since joining the Rams in 2009, Demoff has been at the heart of the Rams community outreach efforts. He's worked with the Salvation Army for years to make a difference in the lives of those most vulnerable in the Los Angeles area. Whether it's supporting homeless children through The Salvation Army's Christmas shopping spree program or donating funds to a family in need, the Rams positive presence is felt throughout the community. Under Demoff's guidance, the Rams have become an incredible example to other sports teams on how to give to their community and be a part of change for those in need of help.

"Kevin Demoff and the Los Angeles Rams are the epitome of an organization that helps those in need. There is no other sports organization that gives more," said Captain Sean Kelsey, the Army's local General Secretary and Los Angeles Metro Coordinator. Andrew Jameson, the Army's local advisory board chair, added, "I've known Kevin Demoff as a friend for years. I'm so thankful that we can recognize Kevin and the Rams for their tireless work for the community."

Appearing along with Demoff at the Sallys will be the Vince Lombardi Trophy, the iconic trophy awarded each year to the Super Bowl champions.

The previous-announced winner of the Sally Award, Priscilla Hunt of Hunt Enterprises, will be the feature honoree at the June 10 event. Her dedication to the community and contributions have changed the lives of many in need. With her help, The Salvation Army has created the Donald & Priscilla Hunt Apartments, at The Salvation Army Bell Shelter; the Donald & Priscilla Hunt Performing Arts Center at The Salvation Army Torrance Corps; The Donald and Priscilla Hunt Long Beach Community Center at The Salvation Army, along with The Donald & Priscilla Hunt Cancer Center at Torrance Memorial Hospital.

The Salvation Army also announced today that Fred Roggin, the longtime sports anchor for NBC4, will be a featured presenter at the Sallys. As the leading sports anchor in Southern California, Roggin has earned more than 30 L.A. Emmy Awards, 22 Golden Mike Awards, three prestigious Associated Press Awards and numerous L.A. Press Club Awards for his sports segments, specials, and series. Also appearing at the Sallys is Fritz Coleman, the former weather anchor at NBC4 and longtime member of the Salvation Army's local advisory board.

Ben Mankiewicz, the co-host of Turner Classic Movies, television personality and political commentator, returns to the Sallys as master of ceremonies.

To purchase tickets to the Sally Awards or donate directly to The Salvation Army, go to www.thesallyawards.org.

