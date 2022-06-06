Real Estate Finance Rising Star Pablo Clarke Joins Paul Hastings from Latham & Watkins

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Hastings, a global law firm with elite teams in real estate, finance, restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, private equity and litigation, today announced that Pablo Clarke, a prominent real estate finance partner, has joined the firm's Real Estate practice in Los Angeles from Latham & Watkins, LLP.

Pablo has established a highly respected practice advising leading private equity firms, financial institutions, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and corporations on real estate and finance transactions, including mortgage and mezzanine financing, preferred equity transactions, corporate REIT financing, acquisitions and dispositions, acquisition financing, joint ventures, and commercial leasing.

"Pablo is one of the truly elite practitioners able to deliver high-value solutions to clients in the most complex and fast-moving transactions in real estate and finance," said Seth Zachary, chairman of Paul Hastings. "His unique combination of exceptional real estate acumen and a diversified practice serving private equity funds, REITS and other investors, places him in the highest echelons of our profession and we're delighted to welcome him to the firm."

"Paul Hastings' global platform and elite practitioners across all areas of real estate, finance, capital markets, restructuring and structured credit is an ideal place to grow my practice alongside phenomenal colleagues," said Pablo. "This is an ideal time to join a firm like Paul Hastings that is primed to accelerate growth in the years ahead," he added.

Eric Landau, chair of Paul Hastings' Real Estate practice, noted that "Pablo's addition will help bolster our strength in real estate finance and provide synergies with our clients across a variety of real estate asset classes, including office, industrial, raw land, retail, hospitality, single and multifamily developments, and medical."

Paul Hastings is one of the pre-eminent Finance practices in the world, representing nearly every major bank as well as the largest and most high-profile asset managers and sovereign wealth funds.

Following a record year in 2021, Paul Hastings' growth story continues with the firm making strategic investments that take advantage of macroeconomic and geopolitical trends, including the addition of an elite 18-partner financial restructuring group and a premier team specializing in Projects, Project Finance, and Energy Transition and Infrastructure. The firm also continues to grow its top tier practices in Fintech and Investigations and White Collar Defense with the additions of Leo Tsao and Laurel Loomis Rimon in Washington, D.C.

Dedicated to providing intellectual capital and superior execution to the world's leading Wall Street and global investment banks, asset managers and corporations achieve their business and legal goals, Paul Hastings is a premier global finance law firm with elite teams in finance, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and litigation. We are one of only a handful of law firms ranked across multiple core finance areas including: structured credit, leveraged finance, private credit, capital markets, and real estate finance.

Paul Hastings is ranked as one of the top firms in the world in The American Lawyer's "Premier League" for momentum, profit and prestige amongst firms in the 2022 American Lawyer 100.

