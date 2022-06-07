Akima Names Mike Alvarado as Chief Growth Officer

Sales strategy leader joins Akima to accelerate growth and momentum in targeted markets

HERNDON, Va., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima announced today that Mike Alvarado has been named chief growth officer (CGO). Alvarado will report to Akima president and CEO, Bill Monet, and be responsible for leading the company's corporate development efforts to grow revenue and expand market share.

Mike Alvarado, Chief Growth Officer, Akima (PRNewswire)

Sales strategy leader joins Akima to accelerate growth and momentum in targeted markets

"Mike's knowledge, experience, and business leadership skills will be a great asset for Akima," said Monet. "He is a forward-thinking and strategic leader, and his expertise will play a critical role in aligning our strategic plan and organizational vision to best support our customers' missions."

Prior to joining Akima, Alvarado served as vice president of growth and sales strategy at Jacobs, leading growth efforts for their $5 billion global Critical Mission Solutions line of business. Prior to this, he led strategy and growth of the company's portfolio of intelligence operations, information technology, and cybersecurity solutions across multiple operating divisions for U.S. government customers.

"Over the past five years, the talented team at Akima has achieved significant success in the federal market, and the company enjoys excellent relationships with both customers and partners," said Alvarado. "I look forward to building on this success and working with the team as we execute new growth initiatives and corporate strategies."

During his 16 years with Jacobs, Alvarado provided transaction and integration leadership for the Jacobs acquisition of KeyW and its strategic investment in PA Consulting. Prior to joining Jacobs, he served in computer science research and development roles at Sandia National Laboratories. Alvarado earned a Master of Engineering from Cornell University as well as a Bachelor of Science from Florida State University.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with more than 8,000 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities, maintenance, and repair; information technology; logistics; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 14,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2021, Akima ranked #28 on Washington Technology's Top 100 List and #63 on Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of top federal contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Akima