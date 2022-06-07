Armed Forces Entertainment Brings Global Summer Music Festival to U.S. Troops Serving Overseas

HEAT WAVE Kicks-Off June 7 with DAYA and includes Rock, Pop, R&B, Country and Metal Musical Acts

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the summer season, Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) has a hot lineup of talented musical entertainment for U.S. military personnel serving overseas as part of their global music concert series, Heat Wave that kicks off June 7 – July 5, 2022.

Pop superstar DAYA (born Grace Martine Tandon), known for her magnetic vocals, released her first song, "Hide Away," in 2015 at the age of 16 to strong online support. When she debuted the song on Today with Kathie Lee and Hoda just a few months later, her fate as a full-blown pop star was set in motion. "Hide Away" shot to number 40 on the Billboard Pop Songs chart, peaking at 23 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2017, Daya received a Grammy for her featured performance on The Chainsmokers' song "Don't Let Me Down." She brings her enchanting energy and driving beats to Europe: June 7 - RAF Lakenheath, UK; June 8 - RAF Alconbury, UK; June 10 - USAG Benelux-Chièvres, Germany and June 11 - USAG Wiesbaden, Germany.

Next up is Sweet Siren, a popular show band that covers the hottest Top 40 hits, classic rock and country favorites, with the added flare of custom arrangements. Band members Carolyn Burgoyne (lead & harmony vocals), Jeff Schreiner (guitar, lead harmony vocals), Jethro Arola (bass guitar, vocals) and drummer Kent Christen dominate the stage with energy and top-notch performances. They will be performing June 25 - RAF Croughton, UK; June 26 - RAF Lakenheath, UK; June 28 - Volkel AB, Germany; June 30 - Kleine Brogel AB, Belgium; July 1 USAG RP – Kaiserslautern, Germany; July 2 - 3 USAG Wiesbaden, Germany and July 4 - USAG Grafenwoehr, Germany.

Heat Wave RIMPAC will present four back-to-back live acts in Hawaii for an awesome concert experience. Country star Chase Rice, known for his "Eyes on You" single that spent two weeks at #1 on Country Radio, will headline. Pop artist MAX, known for "Blueberry Eyes," a collaboration with SUGA, which has already received 250 million+ streams and 40 million YouTube views since its release, will warm up the crowd. Rock band The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, widely known for their song "Face Down" released on Virgin records in 2006, took another direction in 2011, and independently hit #1 seven times on Billboard's Christian Rock Radio charts. Marc E. Bassy, whose work includes the double-platinum certified song "You and Me" featuring G-Eazy, gold-certified song "Morning," Charlie Puth's platinum album "Nine Track Mind," and G-Eazy's double-platinum song "Some Kind of Drug," will enchant the crowd with his creative pop/R&B sounds. Together, these amazing artists create an all-day, festival-inspired live show event that will travel to three bases in Hawaii June 30 – July 4. First stop for RIMPAC is June 30 - Marine Corps Base, HI; July 2 - Schofield Barracks, HI and July 4 - Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI.

Singer-songwriter Jerrod Niemann is heading to Europe in July, bringing smart lyrics, human insights and a love of history to his pure Country music. He has released six albums since his Long Hard Road debuted in 1999, and in 2001, he began to collaborate on songs for Garth Brooks. His own five chart topping songs are "Drink to That All Night," "Lover, Lover," "What Do You Want," "Shinin' on Me," and "One More Drinkin' Song." This Platinum-certified star will be performing July 1 - USAG Benelux-Brunssum, Netherlands; July 2 - Spangdahlem AB, Germany; July 3 - Ramstein AB, Germany and July 4 - USAG Stuttgart, Germany.

Kat Perkins is a singer/songwriter who delivers strong vocals with fearless conviction. Perkins entered the public eye after a three-chair turn on The Voice. During the show, her first single, "Fearless," placed in the top five on the iTunes rock chart in 2014, and qualified for the first round of Grammy Awards for "Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance." Today Perkins continues to tour, especially to overseas military venues, and remains a popular opening act for major rock bands. She will be in Southwest Asia from July 1-5.

Metal returns to AFE stages in Southwest Asia when Drowning Pool amps up the night with their heavy-duty original tunes. This four-member hardcore headbanger band from Dallas is an AFE audience favorite, and just one of the must-see 2022 Heat Wave shows. On this tour, Drowning Pool is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their best-selling platinum debut album, Sinner. They will be performing July 2 – July 4.

SuperUnknown is quickly becoming the premier tribute band for the music of Chris Cornell, an alternative rock and grunge standout who rose in stature from the late 1980s to the 2000s in the bands Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple of the Dog. SuperUnknown covers all eras of Cornell's music, which earned top honors from Rolling Stone Magazine, reaching #9 for "Best Lead Singers of All Time." Unfortunately, Cornell took his own life in 2017, but his music lives on through SuperUnknown. Begun in 2018 as a solo act by vocalist/guitarist Jason Reed (who uncannily recreates the howling vocals of Cornell), SuperUnknown now consists of a full band also featuring Louis Graff (guitar), Tom Laskas (bass), Ron DiSilvestro (drums) and Pete Hefley (guitar). The group will be performing at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay July 2 and July 4.

Echosmith, an indie pop band of four siblings, brings its vintage sounds with the only female member, Sydney Sierota, heading up vocals. When the band released their trendy song "Cool Kids," it reached number 13 on Billboard Hot 100, and was certified double platinum in the U.S. and Australia. They are bringing their upbeat music to Europe, performing Jun 29 - Lajes AB, Portugal; July 2, Incirlik AB, Turkey and July 4 at Aviano AB, Italy.

Another sibling act, Aly & AJ, is two sisters in an energetic pop duo. Into the Rush, their debut album, was certified gold in 2005. From that album, the song "No One" was featured in the soundtrack of Walt Disney's Ice Princess. Both talented guitarists and vocalists, they bring encouraging messages and positive energy to the stage and will perform June 30 - USAG Vicenza, Italy; July 2, NSA Naples, Italy and July 4 at NS Rota, Spain.

"The full music spectrum is represented in this summer's Heat Wave lineup of talent," said AFE Marketing & Business Analyst Brian Burke. "And the musical performers are super excited to be out on the road touring at live events for our service members. AFE is grateful to them for bringing their high spirits and energetic sounds to service members serving far away," he said.

