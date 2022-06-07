HEALTHCARE REALTY INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated - HR

NEW ORLEANS, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed merger of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) ("the Company") with Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) pursuant to which each share of HR common stock will be exchanged for one share of HTA common stock at a fixed ratio. In addition, HTA shareholders will receive a total implied value of $35.08 per share comprised of a special cash dividend of $4.82 per share and a transaction exchange ratio of 1:1 based on HR's unaffected price of $30.26 on February 24, 2022. At closing, HR and HTA shareholders will own 39% and 61% of the combined company, respectively.

KSF Filing Alert (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC) (PRNewswire)

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed transaction, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-hr/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC