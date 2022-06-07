IDX Wins Big at Global InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2022

A national leader in data breach response services receives three awards at leading cybersecurity event

PORTLAND, Ore., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDX , a leading privacy platform and data breach response provider, has been recognized at this year's Global InfoSec Awards as the winners of the Market Leader Digital Footprint Security, Editor's Choice Fraud Prevention, and Hot Company Incident Response categories.

(PRNewsfoto/IDX) (PRNewswire)

The Global InfoSec Awards, hosted by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine, is an independent awards competition for all cybersecurity organizations operating in the U.S. and abroad. This year's tenth annual Global InfoSec Awards ceremony was held at the 2022 RSA Conference , one of the world's leading cybersecurity events.

"I am incredibly proud of the IDX team for their hard work and dedication to our mission to protect our clients' privacy and provide comprehensive solutions to those whose personal data has been compromised," said Tom Kelly, president and CEO of IDX. "These awards represent our team's continued efforts and innovative approaches to increased security and privacy, fraud prevention, and incident response plans for all organizations and individuals."

Judges from Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), and other certified security professionals voted on products and services presented by thousands of organizations to determine this year's winners of the Global InfoSec Awards.

"We searched the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. IDX is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

You can find the list of all the winners and nominees for the tenth annual Global InfoSec Awards of 2022 here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

About IDX

IDX is a proven partner in digital privacy protection. Thousands of organizations and over 40 million individuals trust IDX to protect sensitive personal information from the growing threat of cybercrime. As a leading provider of data breach response services, IDX serves both public and private sector clients as an unparalleled strategic partner in data protection. Visit www.idx.us for more information.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

