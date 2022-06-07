Incident Alert Leader CENTEGIX Commends New York for Passing Alyssa's Law

ATLANTA, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTEGIX, a company that creates safer spaces by innovating technology to empower and protect people, applauds the New York state legislature for passing Alyssa's Law legislation. This legislation requires New York public schools to consider panic alarm systems that silently alert law enforcement in the event of a school emergency, as part of their safety plan review. The bill needs to be signed by Governor Kathy Hochul to become law.

"We applaud the state of New York for becoming a leader in school safety in our country," said Brent Cobb , CEO, CENTEGIX

This crucial legislation focuses on reducing the response time of first responders in emergency situations to improve outcomes and ultimately save lives by requiring all schools to consider a silent panic alarm system linked directly to local law enforcement that all staff can activate.

Lori Alhadeff is the mother of Alyssa, a student who lost her life in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, and the founder of Make Our Schools Safe ( MOSS ). Mrs. Alhadeff has championed Alyssa's Law nationwide, and Florida and New Jersey have approved the law. Mrs. Alhadeff understands the fundamental importance of legislation such as this in creating safe schools. "The shooting at Parkland brought to light changes needed in school safety. In an emergency, time equals life, and mobile panic buttons empower staff to get help quickly with immediate notification to 911 for quicker response times," said Alhadeff.

The Florida Department of Education (DOE) approved CENTEGIX CrisisAlert for its Alyssa's Law legislation, and over 20% of Florida school districts have selected CrisisAlert for their mobile panic button solution. CrisisAlert was the only wearable badge solution approved by the FL DOE. CrisisAlert is unique for its 100% user adoption, precise location accuracy, and full audio and video notification for campus-wide threats. Staff use CENTEGIX CrisisAlert for both everyday emergencies such as medical and behavioral situations and campus-wide threats.

Since its inception, CrisisAlert has delivered over 100,000 alerts and equipped over 135,000 teachers and staff with CrisisAlert badges to support them in the moments that matter most.

CENTEGIX will host a webinar on Wednesday, June 22nd at 2PM eastern, featuring Will Fullerton, VP Regulatory Affairs, CENTEGIX and Dean Olds, VP Innovation, CENTEGIX. The webinar will address the background of Alyssa's Law, funding sources available, and recommended next steps for districts. For more information, visit https://www.centegix.com/alyssas-law-new-york .

CENTEGIX is the leader in incident response solutions. Our CrisisAlert platform is the fastest and easiest way for staff to call for help in any emergency, from the everyday to the extreme. CENTEGIX creates safer spaces by innovating technology to empower and protect people, and leaders nationwide trust our safety solutions to provide peace of mind. To learn more about CENTEGIX, visit www.centegix.com .

