New Hire Announcement- Managing Director- Investment Banking Head of Specialty Finance

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revere Securities is pleased to announce that Robert (Rob) Nathan has joined the firm as Managing Director, Investment Banking Head of Specialty Finance. Most recently, Mr. Nathan was a managing director of investment banking at Primary Capital, LLC.

"We are very lucky to have Robert come aboard. His Investment Banking experience and extensive relationships will significantly enhance Revere Securities' Investment Banking and Capital Markets team." - Joe Giamichael, Co-head of Investment Banking of Revere Securities.

About Robert Nathan

Rob brings over 25 years of financial industry experience to Revere Securities, LLC. His areas of expertise include sourcing equity, debt and mezzanine financing for emerging companies. Further, Rob's expertise extends to advising companies on navigating the Capital Markets along with strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

Rob has worked with multiple industry sectors with an emphasis in Healthcare. Mainly Medical Devices, Diagnostics, Healthcare IT and Services. He maintains a Series 7, 63 and 79 licenses. He started his career with Shearson Lehman Brothers and held senior level positions at boutique Investment Banks, including but not limited to Josephthal and Company, HC Wainwright and Co. and Aegis Capital.

About Revere Securities LLC

Revere Securities is a global broker-dealer firm providing strategic and financial support to institutional investors, hedge funds, and individual investors. The firm's professionals are involved in all components of the sales and trading process and include extensive compliance and operational personnel. In addition, Revere Securities LLC provides differentiated corporate access, helping institutional clients gain access to management as a component of their investment process. The firm has industry focused sales specialists who possess "buy-side" experience; therefore, providing a sound, alternate perspective, to the investment process.

