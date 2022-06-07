Secure Browsing Innovator Red Access Grabs Three Coveted Industry Awards

Wins Global InfoSec, Disruptor Company and Golden Bridge Awards for its Agentless, Session-based Security Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of coming out of stealth in late May, secure browsing innovator Red Access announced today the company has been named a winner of Cyber Defense Magazine's (CDM) Global InfoSec Awards for "Publisher's Choice in Web Security" and both the Globee® Awards' Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards for "Startup of the Year in Security Software" and the Disruptor Company Awards for "Cyber Security Cloud/SaaS." Pioneering a new generation of secure browsing solutions, Red Access protects every session, across any browser without disrupting the user experience, while providing SaaS-driven ease of management.

Announced at the annual RSA Conference , the Global InfoSec Award honors InfoSec innovators from around the globe. Winners range from startups to public companies in the space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber crime. Red Access is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

"We are honored to be a winner of the coveted Global InfoSec Awards by Cyber Defense Magazine and a bronze winner for Startup of the Year in Security Software by The Golden Bridge Awards," said Dor Zvi, CEO and co-founder of Red Access. "These accolades are a major accomplishment for our growing company and an important validation of our unique position in the market as the only solution capable of securing every session, across any browser, application or device."

The Globee® Awards' 14th Annual 2022 Golden Bridge Awards® recognize achievements in business and innovations worldwide. With more than 100 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts, The Golden Bridge Awards® are the world's premier business awards program.

The Globee® Awards' 2nd Annual 2022 Disruptor Company Awards® are awarded to companies that have the potential and competence to displace existing solutions, companies, and even entire industries. Disruptors are highly persistent, mostly beginning from scratch without the constraints of traditionally accepted processes or business models. They use technology and modern tools to achieve end results. Disruptors do things differently and are not hindered by existing ways of industry stalwarts.

The first SaaS-based, agentless security platform, Red Access offers a frictionless solution to browsing-based cyber threats. Working across any browser, the platform combines multi-layered cloud and endpoint analysis agentless design, and single-click management for comprehensive coverage and control against the latest file, identity, and data-driven attacks — including phishing, ransomware, and other critical threats.

About Red Access

Red Access is ushering in the next generation of secure browsing solutions with the first session-based, agentless security platform, capable of securing any browser. Protecting organizations from the mounting threats posed by the ongoing "browserization" of modern app architecture, the Red Access platformA protects every desktop and mobile web app session — across all browsers and user devices. It provides comprehensive coverage against browser-based exploits and threats, without disruption to companies' existing infrastructure, browser preferences, or user experience. Red Access investors include Elron Ventures and Ten Eleven Ventures. Red Access is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

To learn more, visit https://redaccess.io/

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magzine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

