Yili Reaches Strategic Cooperation with Argentina National Football Team

HOHHOT, China, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese dairy giant Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd. reached strategic cooperation with the Argentina National Football Team at a ceremony held on June 2 in Beijing.

The signing ceremony for Yili Group and Argentina's national soccer team is held on June 2 in Beijing. (PRNewswire)

Representatives of Yili Group and the Argentina team exchange gifts. (PRNewswire)

The signing was witnessed by Argentina's ambassador to China Sabino Vaca Narvaja, Yili Group executive president Liu Chun and Gao Yimin, vice president of Wanda Cultural Industry Group and the president of Wanda Sports.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Argentina and Yili Group has become the first partner of the Argentine team in the Chinese dairy industry.

In order to celebrate the cooperation between the two parties, Yili presented the Argentine team with traditional paper sculptures while the Argentine team presented Yili with an official customized jersey.

As one of the top five dairy companies in the world and the No. 1 dairy company in Asia for eight consecutive years, Yili Group is said to have firmly occupied the lead position in the industry with its high-quality product innovations and diversified products.

