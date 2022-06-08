Bitdefender and ConnectWise Deliver Enhanced Threat Prevention, Detection and Response Capabilities for Technology Service Providers

ConnectWise Integrates Advanced Protection from Bitdefender Into Security Operations Center (SOC) Service to Help Protect from Sophisticated Cyber Threats

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader and ConnectWise, a leading provider of business automation software for IT solution providers, have expanded their partnership to deliver advanced cybersecurity capabilities to IT solution providers and their end customers. The joint solution integrates Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud Security for MSPs, Advanced Threat Security (ATS), and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions into the ConnectWise Security Operations Center (SOC) service.

"The need to continuously monitor client environments for attacks-in-motion can burn out the best of IT security teams, which is why IT solution providers turn to the ConnectWise SOC to help better protect their customers from sophisticated threats," said Raffael Marty, general manager of cybersecurity, ConnectWise. "Integrating Bitdefender advanced threat intelligence, risk analysis, endpoint threat prevention, detection and response capabilities through the endpoint protection solution into our SOC service strengthens our security offerings and increases the effectiveness of attack protection to our IT solution provider clients and their customers."

ConnectWise SOC customers benefit from the extensive systems hardening, threat prevention and detection technologies provided by Bitdefender including exploit, network and fileless attack defense; content and device control; behavior monitoring; and early breach detection. The unified, multilayered approach strengthens security across servers and workstations to bolster organizations' cyber resilience and provide robust protection against ransomware attacks, zero-day exploits, phishing, web threats and more.

The global IT services market is forecasted to surge 6.8% to reach $1.3 trillion in 2022, with investing preference focused in areas such as analytics, cloud computing, seamless customer experience and security.[1] IT service providers are likewise turning to SOC-as-a-Service as a way to protect their own clients while also reducing overhead and freeing their time to focus on scaling and growing the business.

"Cyberattacks are becoming more frequent with skilled adversaries adept at gaining footholds into organizations and then moving laterally undetected to steal data, launch ransomware, or simply destroy infrastructure," said Steve Kelley, president and general manager, Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "By integrating Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud Security, EDR and advanced threat security into their SOC service, ConnectWise helps its customer base and their clients close security gaps and respond to eliminate cyber threats faster."

Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud Security for MSPs, Advanced Threat Security, and Endpoint Detection and Response are now available as a bundled solution with the ConnectWise SOC service.

For more information and to schedule a demo visit https://www.connectwise.com/platform/live-demos/fortify/bitdefendermdr.

