HAHN & HAHN'S LUCY VARTANIAN NAMED TO THE 2022 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA RISING STAR LIST

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hahn & Hahn LLP announced that the 2022 edition of Southern California Super Lawyers named attorney Lucy Vartanian to its Rising Stars list for her exemplary legal talent.

To be featured in this selective list, which includes no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state, individuals are identified as the top, up-and-coming attorneys in each market who are either 40 years of age or under or who have been practicing law for ten or fewer years.

Vartanian is a member of the firm's Family Law Practice Group. Having exclusively practiced family law throughout her legal career, Vartanian is adept at handling a wide range of family law issues, from dissolution and parentage matters to premarital and post nuptial agreements. A fierce advocate for her clients, Vartanian's settlement-oriented and calm demeanor facilitates a productive and respectful working relationship with opposing counsel, and also results in positive outcomes for her clients. Vartanian's compassion, attention to detail and work ethic make her stand out amongst her colleagues.

Vartanian developed her interest in family law as a result of her positive classroom experience with leading family court judicial officers in Los Angeles County.

Selections are made by the research team at Super Lawyers, an affiliate of Thomson Reuters. The multi-phase selection process includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent evaluation of candidates by the attorney-led research staff, and a peer review. For more information, visit superlawyers.com.

Hahn & Hahn LLP has been an active member of the Southern California business and legal communities since 1899. The firm represents entrepreneurs, innovators, business owners, family offices and charitable organizations in their corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, employment, estate planning and family law issues and in litigation. For more information visit https://www.hahnlawyers.com/

