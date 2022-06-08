Hydro One Limited Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Hydro One Limited (Hydro One) (TSX: H), in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, announced the voting results from its virtual annual meeting of shareholders (AGM) held on June 8, 2022.

A total of 509,800,167 shares representing 85.15% of Hydro One's issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting as follows:

Election of Directors:

Each of the 11 director nominees listed in the information circular for the 2022 AGM was elected as a director of Hydro One to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the company or until their respective successors are elected or appointed:

Director Votes For (percent) Votes Withheld (percent) Cherie Brant 99.53% 0.47% Blair Cowper-Smith 99.87% 0.13% David Hay 99.49% 0.51% Timothy Hodgson 99.01% 0.99% Mark Podlasly 99.96% 0.04% Stacey Mowbray 99.79% 0.21% Mark Poweska 99.95% 0.05% Russel Robertson 99.14% 0.86% William Sheffield 99.44% 0.56% Melissa Sonberg 98.83% 1.17% Susan Wolburgh Jenah 99.52% 0.48%

Appointment of External Auditors:

KPMG LLP was appointed as Hydro One's external auditors for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration:

Votes For (percent) Votes Withheld (percent) 99.89% 0.11%

Advisory Resolution on Approach to Executive Compensation:

The advisory resolution on the company's approach to executive compensation was approved:

Votes For (percent) Votes Against (percent) 97.84% 2.16%

About Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $30.4 billion in assets as at December 31, 2021, and annual revenues in 2021 of approximately $7.2 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2021, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

