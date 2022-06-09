BIORCHESTRA, presenting lead candidate BMD-001 for Alzheimer's disease and drug delivery system technology at the 2022 BIO International Convention

BOSTON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIORCHESTRA Co., Ltd (BIORCHESTRA), is scheduled to give a company presentation on June 16, 12:00 at BIO International convention, taking place in San Diego, California, between June 13-16, 2022.

BIORCEHSTRA's company presentation will cover its lead therapeutic candidate, BMD-001™, a novel RNAi therapeutic for neurodegenerative disease such as AD and ALS, and its proprietary drug delivery system, BDDS™, in the neuroscience category.

BIO International is the world's largest and most influential event for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, gathering over 15,000 industry leaders and scientists. After 2 years of online conventions, BIO is back in-person, so a high number of participants are expected this year.

BIORCHESTRA's participation in BIO is aligned with the company's strategy to partner with global players to out-license and co-develop its core assets. More than a dozen 1:1 meetings are scheduled, to introduce BIORCHESTRA's novel science and proprietary technology.

Branden Ryu, CEO and founder of BIORCHESTRA, said: "Due to COVID-19, there was obvious limitation on introducing our technology to the world, we were able to participate as speaker at RNA Leaders, DIA/FDA Oligonucleotide-based therapeutic conference, and Formulation and Delivery UK and shared our novel science. Our participation at BIO will allow us not only to continue discussions we have initiated over the year, but also to meet new potential partners in the industry, to further our cause, to provide solutions to incurable diseases through innovative development and out-license our technology."

To learn more about this session, please visit the events page, https://cutt.ly/LJsK1xY

Date & Time: June 16, 2022, 12:00 (Pacific time)

Place: Company presentation Theatre 1

BIORCHESTRA Co., Ltd, with offices in Daejeon, South Korea, and Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, is a novel RNA-based therapeutics company focusing on neurodegenerative and rare genetic diseases, through novel target discovery and novel drug delivery system (BDDS™) for targeting specific organs, such as brain and muscle.

The BMD is a therapeutic agent development platform that can control microRNAs that regulate multiple messenger RNAs (mRNAs) involved in pathological factors related to diseases. BIORCHESTRA believes that exclusively targeting single pathological protein, such as Aβ or tau, like most candidate AD therapies of other pharmaceutical companies is too late in the disease course to halt the progression of AD. This upstream regulation with anti-sense oligonucleotide aims to reverse the epigenetic changes in the AD brain induced by the overexpression of target microRNA-485-3p, which BIORCHESTRA has proven to induce Aβ/tau production, cognitive impairment, and a reduction in synaptic plasticity. BIORCHESTRA have developed proprietary drug delivery system (BDDS™) for delivery to CNS. Delivering the ASO via intravenous injection route, BIORCHESTRA has observed target microRNA knock-down efficacy in cortex, deep brain, and spinal cord.

For further information visit: www.biorchestra.com

