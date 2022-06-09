WASHINGTON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning ("Center") announced today that it has named Stephen Horan, Ph.D., CFA, CIPM, CAIA as Executive Editor of the Center's financial planning academic journal, Financial Planning Review. Horan will be responsible for the strategic direction of the journal, including scope of research published, editorial board selection and management and oversight of the editorial process.

CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Appoints Stephen Horan as Executive Editor of Financial Planning Review (PRNewswire)

A double-blind, peer-reviewed academic journal, Financial Planning Review features research within financial planning as well as disciplines that directly or indirectly relate to the financial planning body of knowledge or financial planning practice. The journal seeks to maximize academic impact through the publication of rigorous and relevant research from a variety of subject areas, including psychology, behavioral finance and consumer finance and regulation.

"We look forward to the vision, strategy and leadership that Stephen will bring as Executive Editor of Financial Planning Review," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "With an established 30-year record of impactful and practice-oriented scholarship, Stephen will help to elevate the visibility and value of Financial Planning Review."

Horan has a diverse and award-winning scholarship background that includes dozens of peer-reviewed articles focusing on wealth management, tax-efficient investing and investment management, most of which have been reprinted, summarized or covered in media. His articles have appeared in peer-reviewed journals including the Financial Analysts Journal, Journal of Financial Planning, Journal of Wealth Management, Harvard Business Review Latin America, Journal of Financial Research, and Financial Services Review.

Horan has also been honored with several research awards, including the coveted Graham and Dodd Reader's Choice Award, the CFP Board Best Conference Paper Award, the Financial Frontiers Award (silver) sponsored by The Financial Planning Association, the CFP Board Board of Examiners Best Academic Paper Award and six research grants.

Horan joins CFP Board from the University of North Carolina Wilmington, where he is an Associate Professor of Finance. Previously, he served with CFA Institute for more than 14 years, where he led the institute's professional learning and education programs. Prior to joining CFA Institute, Horan served as a tenured Professor of Finance in the School of Business at St. Bonaventure University. He also served for more than eight years in private practice as an expert witness and forensic economist.

Horan holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from St. Bonaventure University and a Ph.D. in finance from State University of New York at Buffalo.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is a professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 93,000 people in the United States.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Certified Financial Planner Boa) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.