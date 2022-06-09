CRMLS Completes Agreement to Launch Perchwell's Flagship MLS Platform by Q1 2023

CHINO HILLS, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), the nation's largest MLS, and Perchwell, the company behind the premier data and workflow technology platform in residential real estate, have completed an agreement to bring Perchwell's flagship MLS platform (which includes both a front-end and back-end system) to CRMLS users, targeting a launch by the first quarter of 2023.

The Perchwell platform simplifies day-to-day MLS workflows for real estate professionals. Perchwell also supports interoperability and integration among other industry technology products through its API. In contrast to the industry's legacy offerings, Perchwell is an end-to-end workflow solution with web and mobile apps powering agents' core workflows, including listing syndication, searching, analyzing the market, and collaborating with clients.

Among Perchwell's standout features is the user's experience from the moment they sign in. Perchwell presents users with listing results on the first screen, helping them filter their searches without needing to arrange their search criteria to fit fields first.

"Perchwell reimagines the user experience from the start." said CRMLS CEO Art Carter. "When they log into Perchwell, they see results first and filter second."

Perchwell first launched in New York City, quickly becoming the technology platform of choice among the city's top local and national brokerages. The Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) selected Perchwell as the software platform powering its Residential Listing Service, the de facto MLS in NYC. Perchwell has powered REBNY's Residential Listing Service since 2020.

"We are excited to take such an important step in meeting the significant demand for Perchwell that we're hearing from agents across the country," said Brendan Fairbanks, Perchwell's founder and CEO. " Working with CRMLS does more than just grow our reach. It helps us prove how valuable our platform is to like-minded members of the residential real estate industry."

CRMLS invested in Perchwell through Venture MLS, the first venture capital fund created by a multiple listing service, in December 2021. Because of the equity stake Venture MLS holds in Perchwell, CRMLS can bring the Perchwell platform to real estate professionals in California with an eye toward building a broader partnership.

"Real estate professionals at every level are demanding improvements to MLS technology. Now that we can work with technology providers through Venture MLS, we are more than just clients. We are giving brokers a seat at the table where stakeholders make decisions about this industry's future." said Carter.

"When we launch the revolutionary Perchwell product, we will have the first proof that Venture MLS investments benefit our users directly."

