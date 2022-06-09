Latest SANUK & GRATEFUL DEAD™ Collection Offers Summertime Slip-On and Sandals

New Styles Feature Eco-Conscious Materials & Classic Dead Head Details

GOLETA, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanuk, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), today announced the sixth iteration of its ongoing collaboration with iconic rock band the Grateful Dead, powered by Warner Music Artist Services. The capsule collection features a premium lineup of men's and women's summer styles made with natural, repurposed and recycled materials and honors the Grateful Dead's legacy with iconic band logos.

This fresh Sanuk x Grateful Dead collection introduces four new styles and colorways to the collaboration roster, featuring new earth tones, floral boho patterns and funky geometric pops of color. Special Dead details in the collaboration include debossed band emblems, band tags, premium printed footbeds and stamped hemp-lined uppers.

"This expansion of our partnership with the band embodies a trendy, retro look and an especially comfy feel," said Seth Pulford, Director of Marketing at Sanuk. "In classic Grateful Dead fashion, this collection is timeless. Dead Heads of all ages can rock these comfy new styles in celebration of the band's transcendent legacy."

The sixth installment of the SANUK & GRATEFUL DEAD™ collection launches today exclusively on Sanuk.com. Retail prices range from $50-70.

For more information about the SANUK & GRATEFUL DEAD™ collection, visit www.sanuk.com/grateful-x-grateful-dead-collaboration or follow along on Instagram @sanuk #smilepassiton.

About Grateful Dead

Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture, but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day-one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, Grateful Dead had attracted the most concert goers in the history of the music business, and today remain one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music. Today, the connection is as strong as ever. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 1994 and received a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. Their final tally of 2,318 total concerts remains a world record. The Grateful Dead recently celebrated their 52nd top 40 album on the Billboard chart, a feat no other group has achieved.

About SANUK®

Welcome to the world of Sanuk. We're an unconventional footwear brand on a mission to be the outfitter for the journey to your happy place. In 1997, we were founded with one simple goal: to make people smile....and pass it on. In the world of Sanuk, smiles are always wider…every step of the way to your happy place. For more information, visit sanuk.com or follow @sanuk #smilepassiton

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has a 40-year history of building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com .

Media Contact:

Emily Roethle, Crowe PR

eroethle@crowepr.com

(909) 957-7646

SOURCE Sanuk