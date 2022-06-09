LiftMaster is the Preferred Garage Door Opener Brand Among Home Builders for 11th Year in a Row

Annual Builder Magazine Brand Use Survey Finds LiftMaster Residential Garage Door Openers Are Home Builders and Contractors' Top Choice and Highest Rated for Quality

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiftMaster®, the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, has been identified as the preferred garage door opener brand for home builders and contractors by Builder Magazine's annual Brand Use Survey for the eleventh year in a row. The Builder Magazine's annual Brand Use Survey identifies the top brands utilized by builders over the course of the previous year with a focus on brand familiarity, most-used brands and brand quality ratings.

The Builder Magazine annual Brand Use Survey has identified LiftMaster as the top-rated brand among builders for quality with over half (52%) of builders having installed LiftMaster garage door openers in the past two years. (PRNewswire)

According to the survey, over half of builders have installed LiftMaster garage door openers in the past two years.

According to the survey, LiftMaster is the top-rated brand among builders for quality and over half (52%) of builders have installed LiftMaster garage door openers in the past two years. The remaining builder preferences were split across ten other garage door opener brands, illustrating the huge margin of preference LiftMaster has among builders and contractors in the residential market. Beyond LiftMaster's dedication to providing reliable garage door openers, another driving factor for LiftMaster's popularity is its leadership in garage door technology innovation. The first to bring the smart garage door opener to market, LiftMaster garage door openers powered by myQ® have become part of the standard smart home package provided by leading home builders like D.R. Horton, Pulte and Lennar.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as home builders' garage opener of choice for the eleventh year in a row," said Melissa Foley, LiftMaster's Principal of Strategic Relationships. "Today's homebuyers expect the garage to be an important extension of the home, a multifunctional space that can pull double-duty with room for storage, hobbies, or work. LiftMaster has worked hard to maintain its lead among builders, constantly innovating to provide technology, security and convenience that today's homebuyers desire."

LiftMaster garage door openers work with the myQ app. With the myQ app homeowners are not limited to opening and closing the garage door within line of sight of the garage. They can open and close the garage door from anywhere with their smartphone or within select vehicles' in-dash garage control features. This innovative technology helps enhance the security of the garage and home with real-time alerts that let homeowners know if they left the garage door open. It also provides a safer way to share access to the home. Homeowners can easily let who they want in through the myQ app or share access through the Guest Access feature within the app – no need to share keys or codes. Additionally, myQ works with Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery, turning the garage into a preferred package drop-off location to prevent packages from going missing or getting damaged by bad weather.

In addition to valuable smart home features, LiftMaster provides a full range of garage door openers –from a wall-mount design to models with a built-in camera – providing home builders with unique options that can set their homes apart from others on the market.

To learn more about LiftMaster garage door openers please visit LiftMaster.com. To find your nearest LiftMaster dealer, please visit Liftmaster.com/Locate-a-Dealer.

About LiftMaster

LiftMaster is the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, as well as a leading manufacturer of commercial door operators, residential and commercial gate operators, smart video intercom entry systems and related access control products. Driven by the access and security needs of the marketplace, LiftMaster's expansive line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial products are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. More information at LiftMaster.com.

LiftMaster garage door openers work with the myQ app to allow homeowners to open and close the garage door from anywhere with their smartphone. (PRNewswire)

myQ Auto (PRNewsfoto/Chamberlain Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LiftMaster