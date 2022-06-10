Cambria Hotels Breaks Ground In Lake Placid, New York

Upscale brand brings modern, design-forward accommodations to another premier vacation destination

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its rapid expansion into popular markets across the country, Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), officially started construction on the Cambria Hotel Lake Placid - Lakeside Resort in Lake Placid, New York on June 9, 2022. Expected to open in fall 2023, the new 185-room Cambria will be the brand's fourth hotel in New York and adds to Cambria's growing portfolio of properties in travelers' favorite leisure destinations.

Representatives from Choice Hotels and developer, Bhavik Jariwala, of Matrix Hotels, along with Town Supervisor, Derek Doty, attended a formal groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the development milestone and express their excitement about the brand's entrance into the Lake Placid community.

"Cambria has always been committed to growing in highly sought-after markets, and the groundbreaking of the Cambria in Lake Placid – a thriving village in the heart of Adirondack Park, and an enchanting year-round destination for the millions of travelers who visit today – represents a natural progression of this strategy," said Mark Shalala, senior vice president of development, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "Whether they take part in the Adirondack's unparalleled outdoor recreation or soak in the town's deeply entrenched history and cultural heritage tied to the Winter Olympics, we know upscale guests will appreciate the sense of space and sense of place this new, design-forward Cambria hotel offers."

Located on the lakefront of 2125 Saranac Avenue, the Cambria hotel in Lake Placid is ideally situated at the base of the Adirondack Mountains – the largest publicly protected area in the contiguous United States – positioning future guests near picturesque hiking trails and world-class skiing. The new upscale hotel is also near the popular Whiteface Mountain, several Winter Olympics venues and iconic historical sites, and is just a short drive from the nearby towns of Saranac Lake, Tupper Lake and Plattsburgh as well as the Canadian province of Québec.

The Cambria Hotel Lake Placid - Lakeside Resort will feature upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for productive work or relaxation, including an indoor pool, as well as an expansive outdoor patio featuring a hot tub and views of the surrounding mountains and lake.

Area inspired design and décor, as well as a local art collection reflecting the unique history of Lake Placid and the surrounding community.

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

Onsite dining featuring freshly made food, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options.

5,000 square feet of multi-function meeting and event spaces.

State-of-the-art fitness center.

The Cambria Hotel Lake Placid - Lakeside Resort was developed by Matrix Hotels, a New York-based, full-service hotel development and management firm.

There are currently 60 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans and Phoenix, with nearly 70 hotels in the pipeline.

For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of Choice franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. Additionally, Cambria guests can limit their interactions with hotel staff by using the Cambria Contactless Concierge Service, a text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders, meeting room requests and more.

