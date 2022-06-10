Casetext Announces Partnership with James Publishing to Expand Secondary Sources

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casetext, the leading provider of A.I.-powered legal technology, and James Publishing, a trusted provider of practical law books, is excited to announce a partnership that will bring James' practice guides to the Casetext platform.

The partnership is part of Casetext's strategy to increase its content offerings, in line with the company's mission to enable greater access to justice by providing a comprehensive legal research platform to law firms and in-house legal departments of every size and budget. These guides will be accessible on Casetext at a cost-effective per book or complete collection subscription price.

James Publishing guides provide lawyers with time-saving tools, forms, and practice tips for both federal and state practice. In addition to state-specific guidance for California, New York, Illinois, Florida, and Texas, James Publishing has several titles with broad jurisdictional coverage, as well as publications focused on discreet practice areas such as employment law, criminal defense, and personal injury.

"By offering our clients affordable access to the high-quality practical guides produced by James Publishing, we are helping lawyers practice more efficiently," said Chris Lafferty, Senior Vice President of Content at Casetext. "We are thrilled to partner with James Publishing to provide greater value for our clients."

"Offering James Publishing treatises through Casetext is an exciting step forward for our company, which is still very much a traditional book publisher on the publishing side of the business," says Kara Prior, President of James Publishing. "The integration allows us to broaden the reach of our content to find new audiences, with the added bonus of being supported by cutting-edge legal research technology."

About James Publishing

James Publishing is a leading affordable legal publisher. Since 1981, James Publishing has provided practical law books that are loaded with time-saving motions and pleadings, client letters, and step-by-step procedural checklists, pattern arguments, model questions, and practice tips.

For more information, visit www.jamespublishing.com.

About Casetext

Casetext builds the most advanced A.I. legal technology available on the market today. Launched in 2013, Casetext provides lawyers with innovative tools to streamline critical elements of legal practice. Casetext offers powerful technology for legal research, brief drafting, knowledge management, discovery, and more. Over 10,000 law firms—including 40% of Am Law 200 firms—rely on Casetext to improve the efficiency of their law practice.

For more information, visit www.casetext.com.

