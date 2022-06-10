Introducing Clé de Peau Beauté's 40th Anniversary The Premium Collection

Coveted Skincare and Makeup Reimagined into Haute Jewelry in Collaboration with Elie Top

TOKYO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Clé de Peau Beauté unveils a luxurious and coveted collection in collaboration with renowned Parisian jewelry designer Elie Top, rounding off a year of 40th anniversary celebrations for the brand. With the theme of Radiant Sky, and inspired by the celestial bodies above, the limited-edition collection consists of Clé de Peau Beauté's most sought-after skincare and makeup treasures: La Crème and Lipstick, reimagined in masterwork pieces of haute jewelry perfectly representing Clé de Peau Beauté's commitment to exquisite craftsmanship.

Clé de Peau Beauté’s 40th Anniversary The Premium Collection (PRNewswire)

Having formed the heart of the world's most luxurious skincare and makeup rituals for 40 years, this exceptional collection represents a celebration of craftsmanship – artistically and luxuriously forged in gold and silver and studded with diamonds. Aptly themed Radiant Sky, the collection is inspired by the illuminating Sun and the soft iridescence of the Moon. For this collection, visionary designer Elie Top captured the celestial in his mind's eye, transmuting its light into limited-edition Corps Celeste jewelry: Dazzling Jeweled Sun and Luminous Jeweled Moon to emphasize and elevate the radiance of Clé de Peau Beauté's own luminaries, the universally-coveted La Crème and Lipstick.

"Bringing their energies together is the key to unlocking infinite radiance," says Mr. Top.

Handcrafted, right from conception, The Premium Collection points towards Clé de Peau Beauté's commitment towards exquisite craftsmanship. "Drawing by hand helps me feel the connection between humanity and the stars – both are illuminated by the same infinite radiance," says Mr. Top.

Each piece of haute jewelry in The Premium Collection is delicately carved, engraved, polished, set with diamonds, and assembled by hand by highly-skilled artisans in France. Only three complete sets of Clé de Peau Beauté's 40th Anniversary The Premium Collection can be created using this painstakingly meticulous method each month.

Dazzling Jeweled Sun

Dazzling Jeweled Sun Encapsulating Clé de Peau Beauté’s iconic La Crème (PRNewswire)

The Sun gives the sky radiance. La Crème gives it to the skin. And Mr. Elie Top's Dazzling Jeweled Sun pays homage to both. Mr. Top's artistry merges eighteen-carat gold vermeil and pure, 925-stamped silver to form The Planet Jewelry Box. Inside, suspended like caviar over ice, lies La Crème. Crafted over many days in a time-honed method with highly-concentrated Skin-Empowering Illuminator, this luxurious face cream smooths and firms skin and regenerates natural beauty.

"I imagined La Créme as a treasure, locked inside a safe, and you must find the key to this well-kept secret," says Mr. Top. The Sun Pendant unlocks The Planet Jewelry Box, revealing the treasure within – La Crème encircled in a 24-carat gold coated plate. The pendant detaches as it unlocks, ready to be worn as an exquisite piece of jewelry. Made from the same gold and silver as The Planet Jewelry Box, The Sun Pendant is studded with an additional 40 diamonds – one for each year of Clé de Peau Beauté's history. When The Sun Pendant and La Crème are removed, the encasement is transformed into The Planet Jewelry Box.

There are only two workshops in the world capable of creating The Planet Jewelry Box, as the substantially-sized spheres must be molded into just two pieces of pure silver. Once the right workshop was commissioned, it took ten painstaking attempts to achieve a perfectly spherical cast.

Luminous Jeweled Moon

Luminous Jeweled Moon Encapsulating Clé de Peau Beauté’s Lipstick Collection (PRNewswire)

The Moon reflects a soft, diffused radiance. So too does Clé de Peau Beauté's Lipstick Collection – and the gold plating and diamond pieces that accompany it. The Luminous Jeweled Moon encapsulates Lipstick in 24-carat gold coated plating. The Moon Mirror compact also has a gold-plate exterior, with studded diamonds showcasing the stars and different phases of the moon. Inside, a double-sided, French-made mirror helps make every application perfect. Also inside The Premium Collection's midnight-blue box are four interchangeable shades of Lipstick. Each contains Light-Empowering Enhancer technology – inspired by diamonds to reflect and diffuse radiance. Lips and skin are enlivened, with an infinite luminosity that appears lit by the moon.

About Elie Top

Mr. Elie Top began his career at age 20, two years later he was entrusted with creating a prestigious fashion house's jewelry collection. A decade-long collaboration with Lanvin followed. In 2015, he established Elie Top, the namesake haute jewelry brand, which has been seen in The New York Times, Vogue and Financial Times. Clé de Peau Beauté 40th Anniversary The Premium Collection offers the opportunity to own very limited-edition Elie Top pieces, each containing Clé de Peau Beauté's most coveted luxury products.

About Clé de Peau Beauté's 40th Anniversary The Premium Collection

The Premium Collection is only available in certain countries/regions. For details, please check with your local Clé de Peau Beauté point of sales.

About Clé de Peau Beauté

Clé de Peau Beauté, the global luxury brand from Shiseido Co., Ltd., was founded in 1982 as the ultimate expression of elegance and science. Clé de Peau Beauté means the key to skin's beauty. The philosophy of the brand is to unlock the power of a woman's radiance by harnessing makeup technologies and advanced skincare from around the world. Forever guided by an exquisite aesthetic sensibility and intelligence, Clé de Peau Beauté has instilled its products with modernity, enchantment, and dynamism to emerge as an industry leader in delivering radiance so remarkable, it emanates from within. Available in 23 countries and regions worldwide.

Clé de Peau Beauté The Premium Collection Landing Page: https://www.cledepeau-beaute.com/int/the-premium-collection.html

Clé de Peau Beauté Official Website: www.cledepeau-beaute.com

Clé de Peau Beauté Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cledepeaubeaute/

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clé de Peau Beauté