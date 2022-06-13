PBS' A CAPITOL FOURTH WELCOMES MICKEY GUYTON AS NEW HOST OF AMERICA'S INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

- 42nd Annual July 4th Broadcast Returns Live From Washington, D.C. –

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This July 4th, A CAPITOL FOURTH welcomes country music star and four-time Grammy-nominee Mickey Guyton as host of the 42nd edition of America's national Independence Day celebration on PBS.

A CAPITOL FOURTH on PBS welcomes country music star and four-time Grammy-nominee Mickey Guyton as host of the 42nd edition of America's national Independence Day celebration. A CAPITOL FOURTH airs on PBS Monday, July 4, 2022 from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. ET, as well as to our troops servingaround the world on the American Forces Network. The program can also be heard in stereo over NPR member stations nationwide and will be streaming on YouTube and www.pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth and available as Video on Demand for a limited time only, July 4 to July 18, 2022. (PRNewswire)

"I am so excited to be hosting A CAPITOL FOURTH this year live from Washington, D.C.," said Mickey Guyton. "It's an honor to be leading our nation's 246th birthday celebration, and to share music, fun and fireworks with my family and all of yours!"

Guyton will lead an all-star cast in a patriotic evening of unrivaled musical performances by top stars from pop, country, R&B, classical and Broadway featuring the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of premier pops conductor Jack Everly.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mickey Guyton back after her show-stopping performance on the 2021 broadcast to host this year's A CAPITOL FOURTH," said Executive Producer Michael Colbert. "From spectacular fireworks to patriotic classics and performances by the biggest stars, the concert will offer something for everyone's Independence Day party. We hope you'll make the program part of your holiday plans."

In 2021, Mickey Guyton made history as the first African American female solo artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country category. Later that year, she released her critically acclaimed debut album Remember Her Name. She's performed during music's most important events from the Grammy Awards to the Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame and the CMT Awards, as well as hosted the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards alongside Keith Urban. This year, Guyton performed the National Anthem at Super Bowl LV in front of an audience of 112.3 million and now joins A CAPITOL FOURTH as host and a performer.

This national tradition, returning live from Washington, D.C., puts viewers front and center for America's biggest birthday party with the greatest display of fireworks anywhere in the U.S.A. lighting up the iconic D.C. skyline. Additional talent announcements will be coming soon.

The program is a co-production of Michael Colbert of Capital Concerts and WETA, Washington, D.C. Executive producer Michael Colbert has assembled an award-winning production team that features the top Hollywood talent behind some of television's most prestigious entertainment shows including the ACADEMY AWARDS, GRAMMY AWARDS, COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, TONY AWARDS, SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, and more.

A CAPITOL FOURTH is made possible by grants from The Boeing Company, the National Park Service, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Department of the Army, PBS and public television stations nationwide. Air travel is provided by American Airlines.

About Capital Concerts

Capital Concerts is the nation's leading producer of live patriotic television shows, including PBS's highest-rated performance specials: NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT and A CAPITOL FOURTH, the premier celebrations of America's most important holidays broadcast from the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. For 40 years, these two award-winning productions have become national traditions, bringing us together as one family of Americans to celebrate our freedom and democratic ideals and to pay tribute to those who defend them. The holiday specials have been honored with over 80 awards including the New York Film Festival Award, the Golden Cine Award, and the Writer's Guild of America Award.

Visit the program website at: http://www.pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth

