Psychologist and Autism Expert Dr. Leslie Speer Joins Frazier Behavioral Health

Speer will lead training and oversee the quality of therapy and treatment for the company

CLEVELAND, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frazier Behavioral Health (FBH), a behavioral health clinic focused on helping neurodiverse children, announced that Dr. Leslie Speer has joined the company as Clinical Director. She will be utilizing her expertise to teach, lead and direct other clinicians to ensure the highest level of care. Speer was most recently at MetroHealth Autism Assessment Clinic (MAAC) and a private practice, Meghan Barlow and Associates.

Dr. Leslie Speer, Clinical Director at Frazier Behavioral Health (PRNewswire)

"I am very excited to have the opportunity to join such a dedicated team and to align my passion with Frazier Behavioral Health's vision of evidence-based, high quality, accessible care," said Speer. "I look forward to working with everyone, especially the families and our community partners."

In addition to her work in private practice and at MAAC, Speer has over 15 years of experience, including previously serving as the Program Director of the Autism Spectrum Evaluation Team at the Cleveland Clinic Center for Autism. As program director, she oversaw and coordinated evaluations of those suspected of having Autism Spectrum Disorder. Speer earned her Ph.D. in Educational Psychology from the University of Utah and is a licensed psychologist, Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) and a Nationally Certified School Psychologist.

"We are incredibly fortunate and delighted to have someone as experienced as Dr. Speer join our team," said Allison Frazier, BCBA and the founder of FBH. "I know that with Dr. Speer's oversight, we can bring our highly qualified staff and already expert therapy and treatment to that next level of care."

Established in 2019, Frazier Behavioral Health is a behavioral health clinic dedicated to delivering evidence-based, individualized therapy for children and adults with behavioral, physical, social, communication, and sensory issues. Based in Pepper Pike, Ohio, and with plans to open its first brick-and-mortar location, FBH hopes to continue its mission of assisting individuals in becoming their best selves and creating enhanced outcomes at home, school and in the community.

