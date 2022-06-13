SilverSky Appoints Maureen Kaplan as Chief Revenue Officer

RALEIGH, N.C., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSky, a cybersecurity innovator offering powerful managed detection and response (MDR) services, today announced it named Maureen Kaplan as Chief Revenue Officer.

SilverSky Logo (PRNewswire)

Responsible for the development and optimization of the company's go-to-market strategy, Kaplan will work with SilverSky's executive team to continue its ongoing growth and effectively integrate acquisitions. She brings more than two decades of sales leadership experience and most recently served as Vice President of Security Sales at OpenText. Her previous leadership positions include sales management roles at Vodafone, Coalfire and Verizon Enterprise Solutions. Prior to those roles, she served as Vice President of Sales Development at SilverSky (previously named Perimeter eSecurity).

"I am honored to return to SilverSky and assist in the company's significant growth as it expands its presence as a highly-praised provider of easily deployed, cost-effective managed detection and response services," Kaplan said. "It's an exciting time at SilverSky as we look to accelerate our growth while also consistently nurturing our existing customers and offering innovative cybersecurity services that provide clear value to organizations around the world."

"Maureen not only brings unique familiarity with our business, but a lengthy track record of sales success in the cybersecurity services space," said Jason McGinnis, President and COO at SilverSky. "We are pleased to welcome her to the executive team and look forward to her strategic sales leadership at SilverSky."

Reporting directly to McGinnis, Kaplan is based in Chicago and holds an Engineering degree from the University of Michigan along with CISSP and GSLC cybersecurity certifications. She is also a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.

About SilverSky

Organizations of all sizes face the same cybersecurity threats, compliance mandates, and business risk as Fortune 500 companies. SilverSky levels the playing field and enables companies, regardless of their size, to access enterprise-grade cybersecurity to meet regulatory requirements, proactively respond to threats, and rapidly reduce risk. SilverSky offers one of the most comprehensive managed detection and response (MDR) solutions in the industry. Delivered as a managed services model, SilverSky MDR makes powerful cybersecurity simple, affordable, and accessible to organizations of all sizes and across industries. Customer environments are monitored 24x7x365 by highly skilled security operations analysts in SilverSky SOCs, which were developed based on military-grade security and are powered by the latest integrated technology. SilverSky has more than 20 years of operational cybersecurity success defending thousands of customers in some of the most demanding industry sectors. Visit www.silversky.com.

Company Contacts:

Clark Easterling

Vice President, Marketing

SilverSky

ceasterling@silversky.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SilverSky