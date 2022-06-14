Raise 2022 Keynote Speakers and Session Lineup Revealed

Motivational speakers Blair Braverman and Shanna Adamic will kick off two days of educational sessions by sharing insights on courage and inspiration with a hybrid audience of 1,000+ fundraising professionals

INDIANAPOLIS, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, an Indianapolis-based event and online fundraising software company, today announced Blair Braverman and Shanna Adamic as keynote speakers for the Raise 2022 fundraising conference in Chicago. This year's conference will bring together the nonprofit industry in person and online, with an immersive hybrid experience for learning, collaboration and innovation. In-person sessions will take place September 12-13, 2022, with select sessions and virtual-only tracks simultaneously livestreamed around the world.

www.onecause.com (PRNewsfoto/OneCause) (PRNewswire)

"Bringing together nonprofit professionals and experts for shared learning, exploration and connection is what Raise is all about," said Karrie Wozniak, chief marketing officer for OneCause. "As nonprofits push through changes brought on by the global pandemic, what donors want from a nonprofit and their giving experience continues to evolve. This year's Raise lineup will deliver new ideas and practical strategies to help fundraisers boost donor engagement in innovative ways, expand access to philanthropy and create a personalized giving experience that meets the needs of today's donors."

This year's conference will feature two keynote speakers: Blair Braverman, writer and adventurer; and Shanna Adamic, Executive Director for Cerner Charitable Foundation. Through personal stories of bravery and perseverance, the keynotes promise to energize and inspire fundraising leaders in unexpected ways. Other featured speakers include:

Raise Conference Emcee Reggie Rivers, President of The Gala Team

Barbara O'Reilly , Principal and Founder of Windmill Hill Consulting LLC

Deborah Barge , Chief Development Officer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

T. Clay Buck , Principal and Founder of TCB Fundraising

Leticia Martinez-Hermosillo , Director of Philanthropy for International Community Foundation

Katie Koglman , CEO of United Way of Wayne and Holmes Counties

Patrick Kirby , Founder of Do Good Better Consulting

Mia Willis , co-Coordinator of Development & Communications for Highlander Research and Education Center

In addition to dynamic plenaries, this year's Raise conference will feature more than 30 speakers in a multi-track session lineup of today's top fundraising professionals and industry experts, interactive panels, and unique networking and collaboration opportunities. Topics include:

Making Sense of Fundraising: A Fundraiser's Guide to What's Working in 2022 And Beyond

Back to the Ballroom Trends | How Attendees Changed Post-COVID

Why Should I Give to You? | 4 Keys to Answering Your Donors' Most Fundamental Question

How to Talk About Your Fundraising Event So People Will Engage, Register, and Fundraise

Expand Your Fundraising Potential with Digital Accessibility

Tickets are on sale for Raise 2022, including limited in-person tickets with access to onsite sessions, fun networking events and exclusive swag. Virtual attendees will enjoy select livestreamed onsite sessions, activities and a virtual-only track. Both in-person and virtual attendees will have access to on-demand recordings of conference sessions.

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use event and online fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 10,000 nonprofits raise more than $4 billion for their missions. Headquartered in Indianapolis, OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit www.onecause.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Blair Braverman

Blair Braverman has completed some of the toughest dogsled races in the world. She is the author of Welcome to the Goddamn Ice Cube and Dogs on the Trail, a contributing editor to Outside magazine, and a contributor to The New York Times, Vogue, This American Life, and elsewhere. She lives in the Wisconsin Northwoods with her husband and their team of very enthusiastic huskies.

About Shanna Adamic

Shanna Adamic is Director of Philanthropy and Community Engagement for Cerner, a global healthcare technology company. She also serves as Executive Director of Cerner Charitable Foundation, passionately advocating for equitable access to healthcare for children and reducing disparities in communities around the world.

As a rare brain tumor survivor, Shanna remains committed to Cerner's purpose of helping health happen. Her training as a former NFL cheerleader is core to her competitive, bold and optimistic personality. She is a powerful, passionate speaker delivering messages of empowerment and hope to fellow philanthropy professionals.

Media Contact

Sarah Sebastian

press@onecause.com

863-604-8490

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OneCause