Aline Capital Launches Insurance Division to Expand Commercial Real Estate Service Offerings

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeast-based Aline Capital has launched a commercial insurance division, adding to its current service offerings in the commercial real estate sector. The division will focus on commercial property, general liability, and builder's risk insurance for commercial real estate investors and developers throughout the region. The firm made the strategic decision to launch an insurance division after experiencing several headwinds in the commercial insurance market on deals they were advising their clients on.

Aline Capital Managing Partner Joey Weinel provided, "Commercial insurance has proven to be extremely challenging and an evolving dynamic for transactions in the current market environment. By launching Aline Capital Insurance Services, we are now able to help clients navigate each piece of the investment process. As investment advisors, our goal is to bring an elevated level of personal service and value to every client and transaction. We now feel that we have a complete service offering for clients with the rollout of our commercial insurance division."

The firm has enlisted Greenville native and insurance veteran, Kevin Allen, to lead the firm's initiative. Allen said the main points for clients to know are what type of insurance they are buying, what it covers, and how it applies to their commercial property and/or business. Simplifying the transaction and looking at the cost of ownership are also important.

"By catering our services to a select audience, we are able to focus on the coverage needs and limitations that come with commercial property ownership," said Allen.

Aline Capital is a fully integrated commercial real estate and capital markets advisory firm. It offers investment sales, leasing, and debt and equity advisory services to commercial real estate developers and investors. For more information on our customized insurance services, please visit www.alinecapital.com/insurance.

