ARTAVIA® wins Silver Awards from NAHB

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NAHB's National Sales and Marketing Council (NSMC) has announced Silver Award Winners for The Nationals new home sales and marketing awards.

ARTAVIA wins Silver Award at Nationals for Landscaping (PRNewswire)

ARTAVIA® received a Silver Award for Best Landscape for a community. The Nationals salutes and honors the best in the building industry for their determination, integrity, creativity and endurance. Silver Award Winners are the top vote recipients in each category and are the finalists for the Gold Award.

"We've intentionally blended art and nature within the landscape of this heavily wooded area in ARTAVIA to attract our residents to get out and explore the outdoors while bonding with their community," said Lisa Connell, Director of Marketing for ARTAVIA. "For this concept to be recognized on a national level, amidst a field of great competitors, is an honor," said Connell.

Started in 1982 as the Institute of Residential Marketing, The Nationals award program continues to recognize superior new home sales and marketing achievements.

With 61 categories across various disciplines of the new home industry, the awards honor excellence in product and community design, advertising, marketing and sales achievements by individuals and sales teams.

ARTAVIA is located midway between I-45N and US 59N, and east of FM 1314 on SH 242. The development will bring approximately 5,200 homes to the area, and plans include over 120 acres of mixed-use, commercial and retail properties. Students living in ARTAVIA attend Conroe ISD.

With its convenient location, ARTAVIA affords access to a long list of employment, medical, retail and recreation destinations. For more information, directions and updates, visit artaviatx.com.

